Sony Acquires Control of PEANUTS Franchise

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) have acquired 41% stake in Peanuts Holdings LLC, giving them majority ownership of the "PEANUTS" franchise, which features iconic and beloved characters, Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and more.

Sony entered an agreement with Canadian media company WildBrain to acquire all of the 41% stake that was previously held by WildBrain in Peanuts Holdings LLC. This, combined with SMEJ’s existing approximately 39% stake, will allow the company to now indirectly own 80% of Peanuts Holdings LLC. The members of the family of Charles M. Schulz will continue to own the remaining 20%.

According to Variety, Sony will pay CAN $630 million to WildBrain for the 41% stake, or roughly $457 million.

Since acquiring an interest in Peanuts Holdings LLC in 2018, SMEJ has focused on expanding the “PEANUTS” IP business and strengthening the brand, while maintaining and further building a positive relationship with the Schulz family. SMEJ aims to continue to use its expertise in the character business and the extensive network of the Sony Group to drive further growth of the “PEANUTS” IP business and enhance the brand’s value.

Shunsuke Muramatsu, President and Group CEO of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) said, “Since 2018, SMEJ has been proud to be part of the partnership behind ‘PEANUTS’, an iconic global entertainment brand with a 75-year legacy of delighting audiences worldwide. With this additional ownership stake, we are thrilled to be able to further elevate the value of the ‘PEANUTS’ brand by drawing on the Sony Group’s extensive global network and collective expertise. We are deeply committed to carrying forward the legacy of Charles Schulz and the Schulz family. Together with SPE, and backed by WildBrain’s continued partnership, we will continue to embrace new opportunities to ensure that ‘PEANUTS’ remains a relevant and beloved presence across generations—reaching new audiences and sharing the timeless charm of the ‘PEANUTS’ gang for years ahead.”

Ravi Ahuja, President and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment said, “‘PEANUTS’ is enduring and iconic. We value the deep collaboration we have with our SMEJ colleagues and look forward to building on their meaningful partnership with WildBrain and the Schulz family. With our combined strengths, we have the unique capability and extraordinary opportunity to protect and shape the future of these beloved characters for generations to come.”

Josh Scherba, President and CEO of WildBrain said, “Sony has been an excellent partner on the ‘PEANUTS’ brand for many years, and we’re confident that Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang are in good hands with them. We’d like to thank the Peanuts Worldwide team, as well as the Schulz family, for their incredible collaboration, and we look forward to working with them and Sony going forward to continue driving global success for ‘PEANUTS’.”

About “PEANUTS”

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the “PEANUTS” gang were first introduced to the world by Charles M. Schulz on October 2, 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the “PEANUTS” gang have made an incredible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved “PEANUTS” shows and specials on Apple TV, fans of all ages celebrate the “PEANUTS” brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital.