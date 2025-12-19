Video: ENHYPEN Release Teaser for New Mini-Album 'THE SIN : VANISH'

🎭 NEW! South Korea Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Korea & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





K-pop group ENHYPEN has previewed their new release, coming in 2026. The septet released the album teaser for their seventh mini album, THE SIN : VANISH, via the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel. The project marks the group’s most direct exploration yet of the vampire mythology.

The album centers on a forbidden escape story of lovers who break an absolute taboo in a world where humans and vampires coexist. Designed as a ‘concept album,’ it adopts the format of a fictional investigative broadcast program, which revisits an unresolved case within vampire society from a third-party perspective. To heighten immersion, the album incorporates narration and skits alongside the music, creating the sensation of tuning into an actual investigative program.

The newly released teaser delivers blockbuster-like visuals, depicting a tense chase set against vast natural landscapes including caves and deserts. The video concludes with the phrase “THE STORY BEGINS,” alongside a teaser for December 22 at 10 PM KST, signaling the next chapter of the story.

ENHYPEN will make their comeback on January 16 at 12 AM ET with THE SIN : VANISH, approximately seven months after their previous release, DESIRE : UNLEASH, marking the group’s first release of 2026.

About ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Bursting onto the scene with their debut mini-album BORDER : DAY ONE, they’ve placed five albums in the Billboard 200 Top 10 in just five years: MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (No. 6, 2022), DARK BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ORANGE BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ROMANCE : UNTOLD (No. 2, 2024), and DESIRE : UNLEASH (No. 3, 2025).

Their 2nd Studio Album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and ranked highest among K-pop acts on the 2024 IFPI Global Album Chart. The septet performed at Coachella this year, becoming the fastest K-pop boy group to grace the festival.