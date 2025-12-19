Photos: Michael Sheen and More in Rehearsal For OUR TOWN

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Our Town, starring Michael Sheen as the Stage Manager and directed by Francesca Goodridge. This production marks the inaugural outing of Welsh National Theatre and is being co-produced with Rose Theatre in Kingston upon Thames. Check out the photos below!

Grover’s Corners is a quiet little town, full of ordinary folk, living everyday lives. They work, they laugh, they sing, they fall in love and raise their children, and grow old. But within those moments of ordinary, everyday life, there are truths that reach out to us all. And a passionate demand to cherish every moment, right now, while we still can.

For the first time in its 87-year history, Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Our Town, an American classic with universal themes of love, life, and death, will be staged by a full company of Welsh actors and creative team.

The production will play the Swansea Grand Theatre (Friday 16 January - Saturday 31 January 2026), Venue Cymru in Llandudno (Tuesday 3 February - Saturday 7 February 2026), Theatr Clwyd in Mold (Wednesday 11 February - Saturday 21 February 2026) and Rose Theatre, in Kingston, South West London (Thursday 26 February – Saturday 28 March 2026).

Photo Credit: Helen Murray