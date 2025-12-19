Photos: First Look at Slow Burn Theatre Company's FROZEN

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Slow Burn Theatre Company will present Disney’s Frozen, presented by United Community Bank, at the Broward Center’s Amaturo Theater from December 13, 2025 through January 4, 2026. Tickets are available through the Broward Center and Ticketmaster.

The musical features songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. The Slow Burn production will be directed by Patrick Fitzwater, with scenic design by Nikolas Serrano, costumes by Rick Peña, lighting design by Eric Norbury, sound design by Dan Donato, and wig design by Fitzwater. Choreography is by Cat Pagano, music direction by Gio Tio, and technical direction by Timothy S. Dickey. Puppet design for Olaf and Sven is by The Rock Shop.

Fitzwater says, “Frozen is a breathtaking journey through the bonds of family, the courage to be oneself, and the magic that lives within. We’re excited to share this dazzling production with audiences of all ages during the holiday season.

Lea Marinelli will play Elsa, with Kristi Rose Mills as Anna. The company also features Jason Ivan Rodriguez (Kristoff), Kalen Edean (Olaf), Milo Alosi (Hans), John Luis Mazuelos (Weselton), Michael Materdomini (Oaken), and Aaron Atkinson (Sven).

They are joined by Abby Adler, Alexander Blanco, Amanda Lopez, Allyson Rosenblum, Ashley Valent, Blaire DiMisa, Charles Page, Everly Beeson, Jerel T. Brown, Jarod Bakum, Jessica Balton, Kareema Khouri, Laura Swartzendruber, Lovell Rose, Matthew Korinko, Mikayla Cohen, Mikayla Queeley, Nicholas Ismailoff, Penelope Martone, Stella Anne Macey, Steven Ross-Dybas, and Taylor Hilt Mitchell.

Photos courtesy of Slow Burn Theatre Company

