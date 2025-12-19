Review: 42E RUE FAIT SON SHOW 2025 at Radio France

🎭 NEW! France Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for France & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 8th edition of "42e Rue Fait Son Show" on France Musique, themed "La Vie d'Artiste," is nothing short of spectacular—a vibrant celebration of musical theater that captures the essence of an artist's life through dazzling performances, live orchestration, and infectious energy. Broadcast live from Studio 104 at the Maison de la Radio et de la Musique on December 8, 2025, this two-hour extravaganza, hosted by the incomparable Laurent Valière, proves once again that the show is a perfect holiday treat, especially for those in Paris, like myself, who got to see it in person.

Valière, a seasoned journalist and producer with over 15 years producing "42e Rue" on France Musique, has masterfully steered the show as France Musique's weekly spotlight on musical comedy, championing both established hits and emerging French talents with his Broadway-inspired passion.

From the opening notes of A Chorus Line's "I Hope I Get It," featuring a dynamic ensemble of dancers and singers like Aaron Colston, Rosalie Lapourré, and Clément Ducourneau under Vincent Brisson's direction, the episode bursts with the raw ambition and grit of performers chasing their dreams. The theme weaves seamlessly through highlights like an avant-première of SMILE, where renowned French coloratura soprano Sabine Devieilhe—born in Normandy in 1985, a former cello student turned Paris Conservatoire-trained vocalist celebrated for her Mozart and Baroque interpretations—delivers a haunting "All the Things You Are" alongside the intimate piano-cello duo I Giardini.

Equally captivating is the world premiere of MAGIC HÔTEL, a fresh creation commissioned by France Musique and SACD, with music by Paul Lay and direction by Macha Makeïeff. Franco-American singer Rosemary Standley, best known as the lead vocalist of the folk-rock band Moriarty since 1999, shines as Rose-Rose, bringing her versatile guitar and kazoo skills to a whimsical tale of hotel intrigue, supported by talents like Matthew Sharp and Clément Griffault.

The energy ramps up with powerhouse vocals in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical's "River Deep, Mountain High" by Elle Ma-Kinga N'Zuzi, and a poignant "Time Heals Everything" from Mack and Mabel sung by Lily Kerhoas. Kerhoas, a rising star who graduated from London's Royal Academy of Music in 2019 and has graced stages in Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera, infuses the piece with emotional depth drawn from her Parisian roots and international experience, including early professional work in New York.

Other standouts include the rock-infused Arianne, un pas avant la chute with Mathilde-Edith Mennetrier's evocative performance, a Beatles medley from Lennon & McCartney by Simon Froget-Legendre and Tristan Garnier, and high-kicking ensembles from La Cage aux Folles, Something Rotten!, and OH, KAY!—all underscoring the diversity of French musical innovation.

Tying it all together is the magnificent Grand Orchestre de 42e Rue, directed by Thierry Boulanger and Patrice Peyriéras. Boulanger, an award-winning composer and arranger with over 30 years in film, TV, and theater, leads a stellar lineup of musicians including drummer Samuel Domergue, harpist Marie Norman, and a full brass and strings section, delivering swing, cuivres, and sparkle that elevate every number to theatrical heights.

Each edition builds on the last, blending more ambitious creations, star power, and festive flair—making this 8th installment the most polished and exhilarating yet. If you're a fan of musical theater, don't miss this podcast gem; it's a testament to why "42e Rue" remains an essential listen, year after glorious year.

