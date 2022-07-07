Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, July 10, 2022

THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, July 10 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jul. 7, 2022  
After Bart humiliates him at church, Homer finally teaches his son to admire his dad - until a visit FROM a magical, singing janitor (Hugh Jackman) changes everything they thought they knew in the "Poorhouse Rock" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, July 10 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 33rd season this year. The premiere episode will be a Broadway musical-inspired episode with all original songs. Kristen Bell makes a guest appearance as Marge's singing voice. Additional upcoming guest voice stars this season include Rachel Bloom, Timothy Olyphant, Cristin Milioti and Brian Cox.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

