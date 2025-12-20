Delirious Comedy Club & House Of Magic Level Up at Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Starting in the new year, Delirious Comedy Club and House of Magic are officially moving into a larger, upgraded venue at Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, just minutes off the Strip.

The newly expanded showroom brings two must-see live shows under one roof, combining top-tier stand-up comedy and jaw-dropping magic in an intimate, high-energy space designed for nonstop fun. With affordable tickets, free parking, drink specials, and zero Strip stress, Silver Sevens is quickly becoming Vegas' hottest entertainment destination.

A Magic Castle-style experience with a Vegas edge, House of Magic delivers up-close illusions, sleight-of-hand, mentalism, comedy magic, and surprises every night. Headlined by Michael DeSchalit, no two shows are ever the same — and every seat feels close to the action.

Consistently ranked among Las Vegas' top comedy clubs, Delirious Comedy Club turns up the volume in its new, larger space. Expect fearless stand-up from Don Barnhart and a rotating lineup of comedians seen on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Dry Bar, and Showtime — without Strip prices.

"New year, new laughs, new location - this move lets us deliver an even bigger, better experience," said producer Don Barnhart. "Vegas comedy and magic just found a new home."

House of Magic shows are Thursdays-Sundays at 5 p.m., and Delirious Comedy Club shows are Thursdays-Sundays at 7 p.m., as well as Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

