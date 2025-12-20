Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ, Reconnect Howden Park

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This year’s annual pantomime at Reconnect Howden Park is The Wizard of Oz, written by Sam Stuart Fraser and Reece McInroy.

There’s a storm brewing in Livingston and Dorothy (Jen Cassidy) finds herself transported to a strange new land. She sets off on a journey to find a wonderful wizard who can get her back home and on the way, she meets some new friends.

Brooke Cameron is a wonderful Glinda and she offers up a blend of the original film witch mixed with the Wicked version, crossed with West Lothian. Her sister, the Wicked Witch of the West, is portrayed by Reece McInroy, who revels in the baddie role and quips that he knows he’s doing his job well because the weans are greetin’. These two work so well together and are a real joy to watch. The cast are kicking off a three-show day, a month into the run, and they’re approaching it with so much energy; it's clear they love what they do.

Can we talk about the music? Popular songs take on a brilliant twist: “Highway to Hell” becomes “Highway to Oz”, “Let Me Entertain You” is “Let Oz Pure Amaze You”. The whole cast are really excellent vocalists, and the musical numbers make the show so much fun. A real highlight is Eli Campbell’s Cowardly Lion’s “Brave Lion Cub” to the tune of “Pink Pony Club”. Truly brilliant.

Sam Stuart Fraser takes on the Scarecrow and Ewan Little plays Tin Man and their characters have a slightly tense relationship due to Tin Man’s love of 90s pop bangers. Certain words trigger him to blast out the tunes and its a joke that doesn’t tire throughout the show as its done so well.

The script is wickedly funny and has a lot for the grown-ups as well as the wee ones. There are a lot of traditional panto elements here and it's easy for the audience to get involved.

This production of The Wizard of Oz is fresh, original and absolutely packed with brains and heart.

