The Dust Bowl Radio Hour Set For Musical Presentation At Oklahoma City University

A musical presentation of the in-development folk/bluegrass work The Dust Bowl Radio Hour will take place February 1 at 2 p.m. at Oklahoma City University's Wanda L. Bass School of Music in Oklahoma City, featuring students of the university.

With book and lyrics by Sean McGee (Jersey Boys) and music by touring multi-instrumentalist composer Kasey Dillon Yeargain, the show will be directed by the writing team, with musical direction by Megan Barth Argo. Set in 1930s Oklahoma during the height of the Dust Bowl, the piece follows a young boy and a washed-up radio host searching for the boy's missing mother by sending broadcasts through the dusty air.

What begins as a desperate on-air plea becomes a series of radio fables about hope, resilience, and the reach of storytelling.

