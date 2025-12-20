Review: SNOW WHITE, Reconnect Regal Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This year’s annual Regal Theatre Bathgate pantomime is Snow White, written by Sam Stuart Fraser and Reece McInroy.

When the Evil Queen (Lisa McCafferty) consults her magic mirror and asks who is the fairest of them all, she is horrified to learn it is her stepdaughter Snow White rather than herself. She instructs a huntsman to take Snow White into the woods and kill her, making her the most beautiful in the land.

Molly Jamieson’s Snow White is sweet and sassy. Her best pal Silly Suzie (Catriona Lamb) brings a lot of fun and works well with Dame Heidi Ho (Hamish Somers).

When the huntsman (Lewis Carlyon) takes Snow White into the woods to kill her, the pair fall for each other and he decides to trick the Queen into thinking that he has completed his mission. Snow White befriends a group of seven elves (a youth cast used to great effect).

There’s a lot of fun to be had and the musical numbers are great. There’s a mix of classic rock, such as “Poison,” and new chart-toppers like “Hot To Go!” and they are all performed well.

Plot-wise, it’s a pretty standard Snow White and it doesn’t feel quite as fresh as some other productions in the area. The Christmas elves have been renamed and include Glaikit, Riddy, Knackered and Ragin’ which is a fun take on the classics.

Snow White at the Regal Theatre Bathgate, does tick most of the boxes for a fun panto, and it has a decent amount of interactive elements, making it an entertaining way to spend a couple of hours.

