Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, December 4, 2022
THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Dec. 4 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Montse Hernandez ("Victor and Valentino") Makes Guest Voice Appearance
When Bart discovers a profitable glitch in an online game, he ropes Principal Skinner into his lucrative criminal enterprise. Marge and MAGGIE discover paradise in the all-new "Game Done Changed" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Dec. 4 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 34th season this year. In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he's not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing FROM the zoo. Season 34 also will feature a double dose of "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, marking the first time in the show's history there have been two "Treehouse"-branded episodes in a single Halloween. One of this fall's two "Treehouse of Horror" episodes will be a full-length parody of "It," with Krusty the Clown playing Pennywise, the EVIL clown character. Guest voice appearances this season include Simu Liu, Anna Faris, John Roberts as BOB'S BURGERS' Linda Belcher, and Melissa McCarthy, who will play Homer's rival for Grampa's love.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
When Bart discovers a profitable glitch in an online game, he ropes Principal Skinner into his lucrative criminal enterprise. Marge and MAGGIE discover paradise in the all-new "Game Done Changed" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Dec. 4 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 34th season this year. In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he's not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing FROM the zoo. Season 34 also will feature a double dose of "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, marking the first time in the show's history there have been two "Treehouse"-branded episodes in a single Halloween. One of this fall's two "Treehouse of Horror" episodes will be a full-length parody of "It," with Krusty the Clown playing Pennywise, the EVIL clown character. Guest voice appearances this season include Simu Liu, Anna Faris, John Roberts as BOB'S BURGERS' Linda Belcher, and Melissa McCarthy, who will play Homer's rival for Grampa's love.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: LOVE ACTUALLY: 20 YEARS LATER on ABC - Tuesday, November 29, 2022
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on LOVE ACTUALLY: 20 YEARS LATER, airing on ABC on Tuesday, November 29, 2022! ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer will have a primetime special to mark the 20th anniversary of the making of the holiday classic “Love Actually.” Watch a video preview of the upcoming special now!
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT on ABC - Monday, November 28, 2022
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT, airing on ABC on Monday, November 28, 2022! ABC’s hit decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” returns for its 10th season with back-to-back episodes across the first three weeks of the Christmas season. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 1, 2022
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 1, 2022! Kat’s Murder-Mystery themed Friendsgiving dinner isn’t a crowdpleaser, and Phil has a romantic dilemma. Meanwhile, Kat tries to encourage Max’s career ambitions, but she worries that he has a bigger problem. Watch a video clip from the show now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 1, 2022
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 1, 2022! Contestants who win can either chose the fate of that ingredient or sabotage the other team. James Beard Award Winning chefs of “Jon & Vinny’s,” Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo join Gordon in the dining room to taste the final dishes. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 30, 2022
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 30, 2022! In a special two-hour episode, get ready to relive the best moments of season Eight - FROM unforgettable performances to heartwarming moments and everything in between. Watch a performance video from a recent episode now!
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on LOVE ACTUALLY: 20 YEARS LATER, airing on ABC on Tuesday, November 29, 2022! ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer will have a primetime special to mark the 20th anniversary of the making of the holiday classic “Love Actually.” Watch a video preview of the upcoming special now!
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT on ABC - Monday, November 28, 2022
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT, airing on ABC on Monday, November 28, 2022! ABC’s hit decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” returns for its 10th season with back-to-back episodes across the first three weeks of the Christmas season. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 1, 2022
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 1, 2022! Kat’s Murder-Mystery themed Friendsgiving dinner isn’t a crowdpleaser, and Phil has a romantic dilemma. Meanwhile, Kat tries to encourage Max’s career ambitions, but she worries that he has a bigger problem. Watch a video clip from the show now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 1, 2022
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 1, 2022! Contestants who win can either chose the fate of that ingredient or sabotage the other team. James Beard Award Winning chefs of “Jon & Vinny’s,” Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo join Gordon in the dining room to taste the final dishes. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 30, 2022
November 23, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 30, 2022! In a special two-hour episode, get ready to relive the best moments of season Eight - FROM unforgettable performances to heartwarming moments and everything in between. Watch a performance video from a recent episode now!