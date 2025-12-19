LUIS DE MATOS IMPOSSIBLE AO VIVO Comes to Teatro Tivoli BBVA

🎭 NEW! Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“Luis de Matos IMPOSSIBLE Ao Vivo” is back with a new cast that includes some of the best magicians in the world. With new illusions, Luis de Matos returns in the company of four magicians, coming from Argentina, Denmark, the United States of America and Spain. Performances run through 11 January.

The show, which began in 2018, and which is renewed every year and breaks box office records, will take place in three cities over the course of six weeks: Figueira da Foz, Lisbon and Porto.

“Luis de Matos IMPOSSIBLE Ao Vivo” is a show for the whole family where the unthinkable and surprising happens every moment. In this edition, Luis de Matos will have at his side the incredible… Rada, from Argentina, Hector Mancha, from Spain, Mortenn, from Denmark, and Dan Sperry, from the United States, in addition to Joana Almeida and Momentum Crew.

In each edition, Luis de Matos presents new and spectacular illusions where the greatest and most surprising impossibilities occur. The cast of “Luis de Matos IMPOSSIBLE Ao Vivo” includes a protagonist from two Netflix specials (Rada), two world champions (Hector Mancha and Mortenn) and a global star (Dan Sperry).

An incredible show for those who enjoy the art of creating illusions and absolutely transformative for those who have never seen magic live. A unique opportunity to see the best of magic, in a surprising combination that makes the experience unforgettable.

