Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Sunday, September 5, 2021

Becky is working double shifts and taking classes at the community college, resulting in less time with her daughter, Beverly Rose. Meanwhile, Dan decides to foster an elderly dog. (TV-PG, DL) (OAD: 4/7/21)

Guest starring is Rene Rosado as Emilio, Nancy Linehan Charles as Hannah, Bud Galloway as Brian, Linda Bisesti as Mrs. Tilden and Jessica Harari as Lupe.

"An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride" was written by Erica Montolfo-Bura and directed by Jude Weng.

After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.