Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Like You've Never Seen It at B St. Theatre

“God bless us, every one!” Commit those words to memory, for you might be called upon to perform an impromptu Tiny Tim at Sam Kebede’s fantastic adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which is now playing at the B St. Theatre. Sean Patrick Nill directs this lighthearted look at the classic tale that’s carrying us through the holidays.

The bones are the same: greedy Scrooge (Peter Story) is visited by his old business partner, Marley, and three ghosts (all played by Rob Karma Robinson and Tara Sissom). If he doesn’t change his miserly ways, he’ll suffer for eternity; but, instead of the familiar terrifying spirits, the ghosts are wonderfully unhinged. Magic and drinks? Yes, please! Original music and local mentions (Corti Brothers, Patrick Mulvaney) add to the festive atmosphere, and the breaking of the fourth wall makes it feel like we’re all sharing a delicious secret.

Story and Robinson reprise their roles from last year’s world premiere, while Sissom brings fresh eyes to her multiple characters. The 2025 version seems new and improved: more energetic, funny, and interactive. The actors are flawless, fun, and bring us with them for an unforgettable ride. Truly, you'll want to make this your new yearly tradition. Will Scrooge change his ways before it’s too late? Get to the B St. Theatre to find out!

A Christmas Carol plays at the B St. Theatre through December 28th. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Rudy Meyers Photography

