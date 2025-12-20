Review: Pierre Brault's A CHRISTMAS CAROL: SOLO at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe

🎭 NEW! Ottawa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ottawa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pierre Brault’s A Christmas Carol: Solo is back again this season at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe! This is an extraordinary interpretation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, where Brault successfully takes on the ambitious challenge of bringing Dickens’ world to life single-handedly in an intimate and captivating performance.

The story, of course, is a familiar one; Ebenezer Scrooge is a miserly old man whose Christmas Eve encounters with the spirits of Christmases Past, Present, and Future spark a profound transformation. Brault leads the audience through each scene, from Scrooge’s journey into happier times, visits to the Cratchit family home, the foretelling of tragedies that may befall Scrooge and those around him and, ultimately, his repentance and redemption.

Brault’s skill as a storyteller is most evident in his transitions between numerous characters of varying genders and social classes. With shifts in stance, voice, and demeanour, Brault embodies a multitude of characters ranging from Bob Cratchit to Marley’s ghost, to Fred, Scrooge’s jovial nephew, to each of the three spirits, and to Scrooge himself, among many, many more. Brault has an uncanny ability to mimic a large variety of accents that makes each character feel distinct, despite the narrative coming entirely from one individual actor.

This production takes an extreme minimalist approach. Contrary to last year’s presentation, the stage is barren and there are no props whatsoever, save for the projected outlines of budlings. Although having a few set pieces previously helped convey some atmosphere, Brault’s performance is such that they are enhancements, rather than necessities; the lack of a set and props does not detract from the overall experience in any way. The strategic use of lighting marks transitions between scenes or characters and is used to heighten tension. In many ways, the interplay of shadow and light compensates for the absence of elaborate sets or costumes and also ensures that the audience’s focus remains on Brault.

Brault’s sustained engagement with the audience is impressive. His dynamism, charisma and pacing keeps viewers riveted from the show’s opening lines to the very end. A Christmas Carol: Solo shows off Pierre Brault’s artistry and technical prowess, while speaking to the enduring power of the classic Dickens’ tale. A Christmas Carol: Solo is tangible evidence to the power of storytelling in its purest form and is, once again, not to be missed this holiday season. A Christmas Carol: Solo is on stage at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe’s Les Lyes Theatre until December 21. At only $22 a ticket (a price even Scrooge wouldn't object to), get yours at the link below and start a new Ottawa holiday tradition!

