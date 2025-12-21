THE COLOR PURPLE to Run at the California Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pittsburg Theatre Company kicks off its 2026 season with The Color Purple, running January 30 to February 8 at the California Theatre in Pittsburg, CA. The show then goes on the road to the Martinez Campbell Theatre performing February 13 to 22.

The Color Purple is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. It is an epic tale that follows Celie (Safira McGrew), a young woman who endures unimaginable hardship, yet embarks on a profound personal journey over the course of 40 years. Her story of self-discovery, resilience, and empowerment is brought to life through a joyous and dynamic score blending jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues, and African music.

A celebration of hope, love, and the healing power of community, The Color Purple is an unforgettable journey of strength and survival, making it a must-see for audiences seeking a deeply moving, transformative theatrical experience.

The production is directed by Tanika Baptiste, choreographed by Tiana Hester, with music direction by Jon Gallo. The cast, along with McGrew, is led by Asoula Jasmine Avegalio as Shug Avery, Raven Douglas as Nettie, Toniea Hawkins as Sofia, and Benjamin Pierson as Mister; with Andi Anderson, Sienna Cook, Justin Daily, Sydney Jacobs Allen, Jalen Jeffrey, Kenzeil Love, Nadja Mark, Natalie Martin Gardner, Jamari McGee, Safira McGrew, Mark Anthony, Tevin Oakley, Veronica Pope, Cheryl Stewart, and Kirk Waller as Ol’ Mister.

Tickets are $22-$35 per person. For a premium experience, VIP table service seating is available for an additional $10 per person at the California Theatre. Season tickets are also available for the shows at the California Theatre. Visit ptcca.org for more information.

The Color Purple contains themes of abuse, sexual violence, neglect, racism, and colonialism. Show contains strong language, racial slurs, implied nudity, and theatrical depictions of domestic violence. Some material may not be suitable for children and can be sensitive for adults.

