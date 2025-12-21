FPAC Announces STEEL MAGNOLIAS Cast

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Franklin Performing Arts Company will present the beloved play Steel Magnolias directed by Robbie Rescigno January 23-25 at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, MA.

The six-person play will star Los Angeles actor Regina Fernandez as Truvy, NYC’s Lisa Anne Porter as M’Lynn and Ali Funkhouser as Annelle, Boston’s Izzy Scampoli as Shelby, and FPAC actors Melissa Baratta as Ouiser and Kellie Stamp as Clairee.

Before the iconic 1989 film broke box office records nationwide, Louisiana salon owner Truvy first set up shop on the stage. The colorful cast of regulars and employees that frequent her establishment include a mother-daughter duo planning a wedding, a woman who’s “been in a bad mood for 40 years,” and a mysterious newcomer. Through laughter, tears, and a thick fog of hairspray, these women face trials and triumphs armed with their greatest strength: each other.

Content Advisory: Steel Magnolias deals with themes of death, grief, and loss and contains some mature humor and themes.

FPAC is an Actors’ Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, MA. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local performers, and emerging artists.