Theater Star Yoon Seok-hwa Passes Away at Age 69 from Brain Tumor

Veteran theater star Yoon Seok-hwa passed away from a brain tumor on December 19 at 9:54 a.m. at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul.

The Korean actor had been battling brain cancer for years before, having had surgery in October of 2022.

Her work spans across various media, from plays like Agnes of God to musicals like Guys and Dolls. She also directed Korean versions of Saturday Night Fever and Top Hat.

Seok-hwa won four Baeksang Arts Awards for best actress throughout her career. She received a Presidential Commendation in 2005, and the Korean Popular Culture and Arts Award in 2009.

She is survived by her husband and two children.