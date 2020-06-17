Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, June 21, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"Joel McHale, Jane Krakowski, Finesse Mitchell, Caroline Rhea, Jason Biggs, LaToya Jackson" - There's a GRAMMY® Award-winning Jackson on the panel, and that's just one reason to BLANK! We have a star-studded lineup joining host Alec Baldwin on ABC's "Match Game," airing SUNDAY, JUNE 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. "Match Game" is produced by Fremantle and features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/16/19)Celebrity panelists for June 21 include the following:Joel McHale (Comedian and actor)Jane Krakowski (Tony Award® winner; "30 Rock"; "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")Finesse Mitchell ("The Spirit Told Me To Tell You")Caroline Rhea ("Caroline & Friends"; "Sydney to the Max")Jason Biggs ("American Pie" films; "Orange Is the New Black")La Toya Jackson (GRAMMY Award winner)Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Heather Browand (hometown: Staten Island, New York), Jonathan Tucci (hometown: Sun Valley, California), Marcus Mosely (hometown: Moorestown, New Jersey) and Rebecca Walden (hometown: Atlanta, Georgia).Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.