Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, August 30, 2020

The episode airs from 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT.

"Mario Cantone, Raven-Symoné, Oliver Hudson, Caroline Rhea, Finesse Mitchell, Julie Klausner" - We've got the shag carpet, plenty of drinks and our celebrity panelists are ready for a good BLANK! Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin hosts "Match Game," airing SUNDAY, AUG. 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/20/20)

Celebrity panelists include the following:Mario Cantone (Actor and comedian)Raven-Symoné ("Raven's Home")Oliver Hudson ("Splitting Up Together")Caroline Rhea ("Caroline & Friends"; "Sydney to the Max")Finesse Mitchell ("The Spirit Told Me To Tell You")Julie Klausner ("Difficult People")

Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Jay Delgado (hometown: Wharton, New Jersey), Nancy Witter (hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada), Sharretta Benjamin (hometown: Washington D.C.) and Nora Saman (hometown: Hillsborough, New Jersey).

Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.