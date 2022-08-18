Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
9:31-10:00 p.m. – HOME ECONOMICS: “Animatronic Gorilla, $2,200” (219) (Rebroadcast)
As Tom struggles to finish his book before his 40th birthday, his dad, Marshall (Phil Reeves), hijacks his writing seminar. Meanwhile, Denise convinces Marina that she needs to do something special for Tom's 40th and talks her into doing boudoir photos. In addition, Sarah and Denise go overboard to impress a potential sperm donor. (OAD: 4/13/22)
Guest starring is Vincent Rodriguez III as Simon and Phil Reeves as Marshall.
"Animatronic Gorilla, $2,200" was written by Julieanne Smolinksi and directed by Michael McDonald.
Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.
The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.
Watch a video clip FROM the series here:
Guest starring is Vincent Rodriguez III as Simon and Phil Reeves as Marshall.
"Animatronic Gorilla, $2,200" was written by Julieanne Smolinksi and directed by Michael McDonald.
Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.
The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.
Watch a video clip FROM the series here: