Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Guest starring is Lidia Porto as Lupe, Nora Dunn as Muriel, Phil Reeves as Marshall and Valarie Pettiford as Rachel.

Jun. 1, 2021  

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Tuesday, June 15, 2021 When Tom and Sarah discover that their parents have been spending time at Connor's house and not theirs, jealousy rears its ugly head. But when it looks like there might be more grandparent time for everyone, they learn to be careful what they wish for. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 4/28/21)

"Triple Scoop of Ice Cream, $639" was written by Michael Colton and John Aboud, and directed by Randall Winston.

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.


