Review: MARK TWAIN TONIGHT at Van Wezel

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

"Mark Twain Tonight!" is a captivating one-man play developed by the talented Hal Holbrook. This show allows the audience to witness Mark Twain himself performing a dramatic reading of excerpts from his work, with a special emphasis on the humorous aspects. In this production, the charismatic Richard Thomas, well-known for his role as John-Boy Walton, fearlessly embodies our narrator, delivering a tremendous performance that is sure to entertain and inspire.

Mark Twain, born Samuel Clemens, was a beloved American writer known for his witty humor and keen observations of society. He became an iconic figure in American history, particularly for his lecture tours in the late 1800s, where he entertained audiences with his storytelling and adventurous tales. "Mark Twain Tonight", honors his legacy by reenacting his famous lectures. The production made its Broadway debut on March 23, 1966, at the Longacre Theatre. Through the years, it has been brought back to the stage multiple times, captivating audiences with Twain's timeless charm and wisdom. Additionally, the show has been adapted for film, both for the big screen and television, which has ensured that Mark Twain's legacy continues to be celebrated.

On a simple cozy stage set up with a podium, the audience may initially anticipate a lecture. However, Thomas instantly breaks this expectation with his relaxed and inviting demeanor. He skillfully draws in the audience by maintaining eye contact while sharing laughs over Twain’s vibrant stories and fond memories. His ability to hold the audience spellbound for a full 90 minutes stems from his remarkable talent in engaging in a continuous dialogue with unparalleled mastery. Thomas's quick wit and impeccable timing enable him to deliver his narrative in a way that encourages the audience to respond and immerse themselves in the overflowing richness of his storytelling. There are also many tidbits and guidelines on enjoying life and the “how-tos” of having a measured fun life.

“Mark Twain Tonight”, starring Richard Thomas, is touring throughout the United States through February 2026.

Reader Reviews

Sarasota Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CABARET (The Sarasota Players) 23.5% of votes 2. SYNCOPATED AVENUE (Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe) 21.5% of votes 3. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Asolo Repertory Theatre) 11.7% of votes Vote Now!

Don't Miss a Sarasota News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...