Review: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at St. Croix Valley Opera

The pews at Trinity Lutheran Church were packed long before the music began. Every seat taken, coats tucked under chairs, the audience buzzing with anticipation. The sold-out Home for the Holidays felt like a hometown celebration, especially with Minnesota native Laura Osnes returning to her home state, joined by the St. Croix Valley Opera and local singers Elise Karlstad and Paige Klemenhagen.

From the first note of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Osnes set the tone: warm, relaxed, and completely at ease with the room. While she’s known for Broadway shows like Cinderella, Bonnie & Clyde, and Anything Goes, and even Hallmark holiday films, here she wasn’t performing for applause—she was sharing the music.

Osnes sang nearly the entire program, carrying each song with clarity and care. “Ring in the Season” brought bright energy, while “Once Upon a December” slowed things down, letting her storytelling shine. Quiet numbers like “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep” and “The Secret of Christmas” were intimate and heartfelt, proof that sometimes restraint says more than big notes ever could.

Her Broadway numbers—“A Wonderful Guy,” “Journey to the Past,” “I Could’ve Danced All Night”—were confident and joyful without ever feeling showy. Even the livelier, theatrical pieces didn’t overpower the room; instead, they felt natural and part of the evening’s flow.

Paige Klemenhagen stepped into the spotlight for “Mr. Snow,” delivering it with warmth and personality. Elise Karlstad’s “Christmas in New York” was a standout, offering a fresh, contemporary take while staying grounded in the story of the song. The two of them joined forces for “I Know Him So Well,” a duet that worked because each singer listened as much as she sang.

There were also moments for all three voices together. “A Million Dreams” was quiet but moving, and the “Jingle Bell Medley” brought out smiles and laughter in equal measure. The playful medleys, the solos, the Broadway classics, and the holiday standards all fit together seamlessly.

As the concert wound down, the mood softened. “The Christmas Waltz” and “Christmas” gently led the audience toward the final song, “Will You Stay and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” sung by Osnes, Karlstad, and Klemenhagen. It wasn’t flashy—it was a warm, shared moment that felt like the perfect ending.

The St. Croix Valley Opera provided steady, thoughtful support, shaping each moment without ever stealing attention from the singers. Their collaboration with Osnes reinforced that this wasn’t just a concert—it was a carefully crafted evening meant to bring people together.

Home for the Holidays didn’t try to dazzle—it didn’t need to. With a Minnesota-born Broadway star returning home, local talent thoughtfully featured, and a sold-out audience fully engaged, it was an evening of music that felt personal, joyful, and exactly right for the season.

