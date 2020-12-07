Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DISNEY PREP & LANDING on ABC - Thursday, December 24, 2020

The half-hour holiday special reveals the never-before-told tale of an elite unit of Elves known as Prep & Landing. Every Christmas Eve this high-tech organization ensures that homes around the world are properly prepared for the yearly visit from The Big Guy, their code name for Santa Claus.

The Emmy®-winning special produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios "Disney Prep & Landing" airs THURSDAY, DEC. 24 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-G) The holiday special reveals the never-before-told tale of an elite unit of Elves known as Prep & Landing. Every Christmas Eve, this high-tech organization ensures that homes around the world are properly prepared for the yearly visit from The Big Guy, their code name for Santa Claus. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/8/09)

After working tirelessly on Prep & Landing for 227 years, an elf named Wayne is upset when he doesn't receive an expected promotion to be the Director of Naughty List Intelligence. Instead, Magee, the North Pole Christmas Eve Command Center Coordinator (NPCECCC for short), partners Wayne with Lanny, an idealistic rookie who has an undying enthusiasm for Christmas. During their Christmas Eve mission, Wayne and Lanny encounter unexpected challenges that push them to their limits. Will the elves be able to guide Dasher, Dancer and the rest of the reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh through a raging snowstorm to ensure a Merry Christmas for all?

The cast of "Disney Prep & Landing" includes Dave Foley ("The Kids in the Hall," "NewsRadio") as Wayne, Sarah Chalke ("Maneater," "Scrubs") as Magee and Derek Richardson ("Men in Trees," "Hostel," "Dumb and Dumberer") as Lanny.

John Lasseter is executive producer. Dorothy McKim is the producer, and the writers/directors are Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton.