Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, September 17, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m.
"Maria Menounos vs. Jeannie Mai and NFL Legends vs. NFL All-Stars" - Television producer and actress Maria Menounos takes on "The Real"'s Jeannie Mai, who is also a sideline reporter for ABC's mega mini-golf competition series, "Holey Moley," as their families compete to win cash for their charities. The next game of the night features some of the NFL's best as a team of NFLPA Legends takes on a team of NFLPA All-Stars, on a star-studded episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," airing THURSDAY, SEPT. 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/14/19)
Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" features celebrities, along with their families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
The celebrity teams trying to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Maria Menounos vs. Jeannie Mai
Team Maria Menounos - AfterBuzz TV, host of "Better Together" podcast; playing for The Brain Trust
Keven Undergaro - husband
Constantinos Menounos - dad
Nikki Daigel - cousin
Toula Menounos - cousin
Peter Menounos - cousin
Team Jeannie Mai - host of "The Real" and sideline reporter for "Holey Moley"; playing for Girls, Inc.
Olivia Mai - mother
Dennis Mai - brother
Daniel Mai - brother
Ted Pham - uncle
In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:
NFL Legends vs. NFL All-Stars
Team NFLPA Legends; playing for Team Gleason Foundation
Aeneas Williams - Hall of Fame defensive back
Brian Urlacher - Hall of Fame linebacker
Tim Brown - Hall of Fame wide receiver
Dermontti Dawson - Hall of Fame center
Jackie Slater - Hall of Fame offensive tackle
Team NFLPA All-stars; playing for Professional Athletes Foundation
Cameron Heyward - Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end
Bradley Chubb - Denver Broncos linebacker
Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens quarterback
Stephon Gilmore - New England Patriots cornerback
Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints wide receiver
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" features celebrities, along with their families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
The celebrity teams trying to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Maria Menounos vs. Jeannie Mai
Team Maria Menounos - AfterBuzz TV, host of "Better Together" podcast; playing for The Brain Trust
Keven Undergaro - husband
Constantinos Menounos - dad
Nikki Daigel - cousin
Toula Menounos - cousin
Peter Menounos - cousin
Team Jeannie Mai - host of "The Real" and sideline reporter for "Holey Moley"; playing for Girls, Inc.
Olivia Mai - mother
Dennis Mai - brother
Daniel Mai - brother
Ted Pham - uncle
In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:
NFL Legends vs. NFL All-Stars
Team NFLPA Legends; playing for Team Gleason Foundation
Aeneas Williams - Hall of Fame defensive back
Brian Urlacher - Hall of Fame linebacker
Tim Brown - Hall of Fame wide receiver
Dermontti Dawson - Hall of Fame center
Jackie Slater - Hall of Fame offensive tackle
Team NFLPA All-stars; playing for Professional Athletes Foundation
Cameron Heyward - Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end
Bradley Chubb - Denver Broncos linebacker
Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens quarterback
Stephon Gilmore - New England Patriots cornerback
Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints wide receiver
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, September 16, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, September 16, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Wednesday, September 16, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, September 16, 2020