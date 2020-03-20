Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, March 20, 2020
"Higher Standards" - Jamie and Frank oppose each other's viewpoints over the public's treatment of cops after rowdy teens pour water on two rookies. Also, Danny and Baez investigate a man who preys on the elderly, and Erin is forced to admit her wrongdoings when Jack (Peter Hermann) brings her an old case and claims a man she put away was falsely convicted, on a rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/8/19.)
BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.
A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy."
Unable to deny THE FAMILY tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in THE FAMILY footsteps as a cop. He's found a friend and ally in Eddie, his female partner who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. After several years of working together, Jamie and Eddie finally succumbed to their strong feelings for one another and tied the knot.
