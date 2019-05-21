Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, May 27, 2019

"1503" - Eight men get the surprise of their life as husband and wife actors Jason Biggs ("American Pie" movies, "Orange Is the New Black") and Jenny Mollen (TV series "Angel" and "Crash") take them to a birthing class with hilarious results. Which one of Hannah's suitors will endure the experience of simulating childbirth? THE BACHELORETTE gets a real-life health scare and one bachelor comes to her rescue. In return, she rewards him with a private concert by Danish Pop and soul band Lukas Graham, performing their hit, "Love Someone." Hannah brings another group of men on a professional photo shoot where they are shocked to find that they are posing with professional models-who are adorable ANIMALS. The curious Bachelorette once again employs Demi to share with her what the men do when she is not around, reminiscent of the new Illumination Entertainment film from the creators of "Despicable Me," "The Secret Life of Pets 2." Will the guys pass Demi's test? And later, will one man spin out of control and out of Hannah's life? The men battle to get a rose, whatever it takes, on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, MAY 27 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

The 19 remaining men are the following:Cam, 30, software sales from Austin, TXConnor S., 24, an investment analyst from Dallas, TXDevin, 27, a talent manager from Sherman Oaks, CADustin, 30, a real estate broker from Chicago, ILDylan, 24, a tech entrepreneur from San Diego, CAGarrett, 27, a golf pro from Birmingham, ALGrant, 30, unemployed from San Clemente, CAJed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TNJoey, 33, a finance manager from Bethesda, MDJohn Paul Jones, 24, John Paul Jones from Lanham, MDJonathan, 27, a server from Los Angeles, CAKevin, 27, a behavioral health specialist from Manteno, ILLuke P., 24, an import/export manager from Gainesville, GALuke S., 29, a political consultant from Washington, DCMatteo, 25, a management consultant from Atlanta, GAMike, 31, a portfolio manager from San Antonio, TXPeter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, CATyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, FLTyler G., 28, a psychology graduate student from Boca Raton, FL





Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers. "The Bachelorette" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1 stereo surround sound.