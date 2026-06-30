HISPANIC WAVES Will Come to La Monnaie/De Munt in November

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Hispanic Waves from Diego Matheuz will be performed at La Monnaie/De Munt in November. The performance is set for 28 November 2026.

Set sail across the Atlantic with Diego Matheuz and the La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra for a concert with Hispanic tinges.

On the programme is the Glosa Sinfónica Margariteña, Venezuelan composer Inocente Carreño’s tribute to his homeland. Drawing inspiration from several traditional songs such as Margarita es una Lágrima, the Canto Del Pilón, the Canto de Velorio and Los Tiguitiguitos this impressionist work ranks among the musical masterpieces of Latin America.

More than 7,000 kilometres away, the Madrid sun moved Manuel De Falla to compose some of his most fiery pieces, such as the Danza ritual del fuego from his ballet El amor brujo and the Spanish dances from El sombrero de tres picos. Between the two composers, there is but a short step – or rather, La Mer sketched in all its vividness, danger and mystery by Claude Debussy.

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