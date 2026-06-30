GOOD COMPANY Will Perform For Free at Stephenson Park

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Good Company will be presented in Alaska as part of the Summer Concert Series. The performance will take place on Thursday, July 23 at 7pm at Stephenson Park. The concert is free.

Good Company is a newer band on the local scene but already making big waves. They bring you an eclectic mix of funk, blues, rock n roll, folk, reggae and more. They are sure to make you dance and always keep you guessing what is coming next. A four-piece powerhouse, Good Company is comprised of Will Balcao (drums, vocals, guitar), Silvertooth Patras (keys, vocals), Mason Beiler (lead guitar, sax) and Daniel Sipin (bass).

Will Balcao is a born and raised Anchorage native who started singing and banging on stuff (drumming) shortly after learning to walk. After a stint in the Air Force, he began to pursue his musical passion as a one-man band before joining up with several local groups including Matt & Co., Eternal Cowboys & Black Water Railroad Co.; and eventually helping found Good Company with a couple friends as a side project that quickly became THE project. Silvertooth Patras is an Eagle River local who got his start singing in The Church and then began playing piano at 5 years old. From the streets of Anchorage to the Sydney Opera house, he has pursued many instruments including bassoon, oboe, guitar, mandolin, accordion and more. Mason Beiler is another born and raised Alaskan from right here in Anchorage who began playing music at 12 years old and took to it like a fish to water. Bass, guitar, saxophone, drums, piano, you name it, he plays it. He joined Good Company about a year after its inception and has helped elevate the sound to new heights. Daniel Sipin began as a newborn baby in Cedarburg, WI where he found his first love in playing the guitar at the age of 13. After moving to Alaska in 2020, he joined Zen Trembles as a dynamo bass player quickly earning a reputation as a top tier player. Daniel joined the band late in 2025 and brings a heat to the low end that is both funky and irreplaceable. Together these guys bring something unique and powerful to the already thriving local scene. Be sure to keep your eyes and ears on the lookout for them on a stage near you.

ABOUT THE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

The Summer Concert Series features local artists in neighborhoods across Anchorage. A partnership with Anchorage Concert Association and Anchorage Park Foundation, this free concert series brings people together in their own neighborhoods to enjoy live music and the beauty of our parks and trails. The Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Atwood Foundation, ConocoPhillips Alaska, Joanne & Brian Bennett, and The Forget-Me-Not Family Foundation.

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