Video: Larry Kramer's Journey From AIDS Activist to Playwright

The newest documentary from Wait in the Wings explores the story behind The Normal Heart and how the AIDS crisis transformed Larry Kramer from an outspoken activist into one of the most passionate playwrights of the twentieth century.

Drawing from archival research and interviews, the documentary traces the events that led Kramer to write The Normal Heart, examining the anger, grief, and urgency that fueled a play that forever changed the landscape of theatre. Starting with the Stonewall Uprising in the 1960s and leading up to the formation of advocacy nonprofit Act Up, the free-to-access film explores the activism that emerged in response to the AIDS epidemic.

The film features exclusive interviews with Oskar Eustis (Artistic Director of The Public Theater) and actor D.W. Moffett (The Normal Heart). Their firsthand perspectives offer rare insight into the creation, impact, and enduring legacy of Larry Kramer's groundbreaking play.

The documentary also marks the debut of Wait in the Wings’ newest guest host, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz. A longtime illustrator for the channel, Tirado-Ortiz makes his writing and narration debut, serving as both scriptwriter and host for what is slated to be a three part series exploring the impact of AIDS on American theater.

“This documentary series is vitally important as we lose more and more of our queer elders. Being able to preserve their stories and what happened over 50 years ago is crucial for the next steps for queer theatre,” says Tirado-Ortiz.

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