THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE to Stream on Peacock in July

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will make its streaming debut exclusively on Peacock on July 30. The second installment of The Super Mario franchise features a star-studded returning cast including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key, as well as new cast members Brie Larson, Donald Glover, Glen Powell and Benny Safdie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie finds Mario and Luigi solving everyday problems in the Mushroom Kingdom with their “let’s-a-go” attitude. They meet a new friend in Yoshi, try to reform a miniaturized Bowser, and eagerly look forward to Peach’s birthday party. A call for help sends the crew across the galaxy to face new worlds, unexpected threats, and iconic characters like Rosalina and Bowser Jr.

The film debuted at #1 at the global box office and became the first movie of 2026 to cross $1 billion. Fueled by the success of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, The Super Mario franchise has surpassed $2B at the global box office. The animated blockbuster ranks as the second highest-grossing film based on a video game, behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In addition to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Peacock will also stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as well as a full collection of bonus content. Take a look at THE LINEUP below.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

Bonus Content

Next Level: Making The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Go behind the scenes of this epic journey across the cosmos as the visionary creators at Nintendo, the acclaimed filmmakers and artists of Illumination, and the extraordinary cast who redefined these iconic characters reveal the artistry behind every meticulously crafted moment.

Cast of Characters

Explore how this impeccable cast masterfully embodied the iconic MARIO BROS. characters, honoring their legacy while captivating audiences across generations worldwide.

Exploring the Galaxy

Guided by the filmmakers and cast, audiences embark on a journey through the film’s most iconic settings, revealing the thoughtful layers of nostalgia embedded in each one.

Galactic Thematics

The emotional core of any SUPER MARIO BROS. film lies in its relationships. This piece delves into the bonds between characters, examining the alliances that are tested, the connections that are broken, and those that endure and evolve forever.

Cosmic Tunes

Some sounds are unmistakably SUPER MARIO BROS. Composer Brian Tyler invites audiences inside his creative process, reimagining the franchise’s iconic game music as a powerful cinematic score that drives the action and elevates this epic adventure.

Power-Ups

There is no greater tool in the galaxy than a perfectly timed power-up. Take a closer look at the many power-ups featured in the film, explore how the filmmakers selected which to include, and hear from the cast as they share their personal favorites.

Secrets of the Galaxy

Brimming with cleverly hidden Easter eggs, the film invites fans to return again and again to catch them all. In this feature, the filmmakers and cast offer insider guidance on where to look, what to watch for, and the surprises waiting to be discovered.

Seen on the Screen Podcast Episode: Brie Larson

Academy Award–winner Brie Larson sits down with Jacqueline Coley to discuss her lifelong love of gaming, share behind-the-scenes stories, and reflect on bringing Rosalina to life in THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE.

Photo credit: Nintendo and Illumination

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...