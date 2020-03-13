Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR on CBS - Wednesday, March 18, 2020
"Quick on the Draw" - The immunity challenge weighs heavily on castaways when two tribes are sent to tribal council. Also, one castaway on Edge of Extinction is acting sneaky, on SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, Wednesday, March 18 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT).
The following are THE 20 returning winners competing in SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR:
Adam Klein (28)
Winner of "Millennials vs. Gen-X" (2016)
Ben Driebergen (36)
Winner of "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers" (2017)
Denise Stapley (48)
Winner of "Philippines" (2012)
Jeremy Collins (41)
Winner of "Second Chance" (2015)
Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)
Winner of "One World" (2012)
Michele Fitzgerald (29)
Winner of "Kaôh Rōng" (2016)
Nick Wilson (28)
Winner of "David vs. Goliath" (2018)
Parvati Shallow (36)
Winner of "Fans vs. Favorites" (2008)
Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)
Winner of "Pearl Islands" (2003) & "Heroes vs. Villains" (2010)
Sarah Lacina (34)
Winner of "Game Changers" (2017)
Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)
Winner of "South Pacific" (2011)
Anthony "Tony" Vlachos (45)
Winner of "Cagayan" (2014)
Wendell Holland (35)
Winner of "Ghost Island" (2018)
Yul Kwon (44)
Winner of "Cook Islands" (2006)
Edge of Extinction:
Natalie Anderson (33)
Winner of "San Juan del Sur" (2014)
Amber Mariano (40)
Winner of "All-Stars" (2004)
Danni Boatwright (43)
Winner of "Guatemala" (2005)
Ethan Zohn (45)
Winner of "Africa" (2001)
Tyson Apostol (39)
Winner of "Blood vs. Water" (2013)
Rob Mariano (43)
Winner of "Redemption Island" (2011)
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.
The 40th installment of the groundbreaking series coincides with its 20-year anniversary. For more information on the previous seasons of SURVIVOR, please log on to www.cbs.com/survivor
