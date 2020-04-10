Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR on CBS - Wednesday, April 15, 2020
"The Full Circle" - Winners at War put the game aside for a heartfelt moment with their loved ones. Also, after a wild tribal council, the 12th person is sent to the Edge of Extinction, on SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, Wednesday, April 15 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT).
The following are THE 20 returning winners competing in SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR:
Ben Driebergen (36)
Winner of "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers" (2017)
Denise Stapley (48)
Winner of "Philippines" (2012)
Jeremy Collins (41)
Winner of "Second Chance" (2015)
Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)
Winner of "One World" (2012)
Michele Fitzgerald (29)
Winner of "Kaôh Rōng" (2016)
Nick Wilson (28)
Winner of "David vs. Goliath" (2018)
Sarah Lacina (34)
Winner of "Game Changers" (2017)
Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)
Winner of "South Pacific" (2011)
Anthony "Tony" Vlachos (45)
Winner of "Cagayan" (2014)
Tyson Apostol (39) - Returned from Edge of Extinction
Winner of "Blood vs. Water" (2013)
Edge of Extinction:
Natalie Anderson (33)
Winner of "San Juan del Sur" (2014)
Amber Mariano (40)
Winner of "All-Stars" (2004)
Danni Boatwright (43)
Winner of "Guatemala" (2005)
Ethan Zohn (45)
Winner of "Africa" (2001)
Rob Mariano (43)
Winner of "Redemption Island" (2011)
Parvati Shallow (36)
Winner of "Fans vs. Favorites" (2008)
Yul Kwon (44)
Winner of "Cook Islands" (2006)
Wendell Holland (35)
Winner of "Ghost Island" (2018)
Adam Klein (28)
Winner of "Millennials vs. Gen-X" (2016)
Left Edge of Extinction:
Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)
Winner of "Pearl Islands" (2003) & "Heroes vs. Villains" (2010)
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.
The 40th installment of the groundbreaking series coincides with its 20-year anniversary
