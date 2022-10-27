Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – STATION 19: “Pick Up The Pieces” (605)
The STATION 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant. Carina plans a special surprise in an attempt to reconnect with Maya; Travis gets caught in the crosshairs of dirty politics, and Jack turns up at clinic day only to be confronted with new details about his past.
"Station 19," currently in its fifth season, follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series FROM the executive producers of "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city's bravest first responders.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as VICTORIA Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca and Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz.
The series is produced by ABC Signature. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Created by Stacy McKee, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers of the series. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
"Station 19," currently in its fifth season, follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series FROM the executive producers of "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city's bravest first responders.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as VICTORIA Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca and Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz.
The series is produced by ABC Signature. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Created by Stacy McKee, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers of the series. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, October 27, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, October 27, 2022! Carter hosts a Halloween Octoberfest party at “The Middle C,” but is struggling to get customers in, Randi suggests a LADIES NIGHT instead, which turns out to be a hit. Watch a video clip from a recent episode of the show now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, October 27, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, October 27, 2022! Flatch is ready for some spooky and spirited Halloween celebrations! When a psychic at Barb’s ladies “spooky night” influences some big changes and sparks some Flatch romance - dynamics are forever changed. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, October 27, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, October 27, 2022! Both teams are tasked at serving a delicious breakfast for a group of first responders, firefighters and EMTs. The winning team earns a celebration in the Hollywood Hills, as the losing team is left at Hell’s Kitchen to sort the trash FROM the dumpster. Watch a video!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, October 26, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, October 26, 2022! Man’s best friend in bricks! Each team races to pick which furry friend they’ll recreate. The build must be life-size and able to move down the runway on a leash in the Best in LEGO® Dog Show. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, October 26, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, October 26, 2022! The Muppets take The Masked Singer! Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal and more Muppet favorites make a special appearance on THE MASKED SINGER stage! Watch a video of Kermit the Frog on the show now!
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, October 27, 2022! Carter hosts a Halloween Octoberfest party at “The Middle C,” but is struggling to get customers in, Randi suggests a LADIES NIGHT instead, which turns out to be a hit. Watch a video clip from a recent episode of the show now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, October 27, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, October 27, 2022! Flatch is ready for some spooky and spirited Halloween celebrations! When a psychic at Barb’s ladies “spooky night” influences some big changes and sparks some Flatch romance - dynamics are forever changed. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, October 27, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, October 27, 2022! Both teams are tasked at serving a delicious breakfast for a group of first responders, firefighters and EMTs. The winning team earns a celebration in the Hollywood Hills, as the losing team is left at Hell’s Kitchen to sort the trash FROM the dumpster. Watch a video!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, October 26, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, October 26, 2022! Man’s best friend in bricks! Each team races to pick which furry friend they’ll recreate. The build must be life-size and able to move down the runway on a leash in the Best in LEGO® Dog Show. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, October 26, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, October 26, 2022! The Muppets take The Masked Singer! Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal and more Muppet favorites make a special appearance on THE MASKED SINGER stage! Watch a video of Kermit the Frog on the show now!