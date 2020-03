Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO on THE CW - Monday, March 23, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

DISTRACTIONS - Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to put her latest experiment on hold after Rosa (Amber Midthunder) begins to struggle with her new life in Roswell. Reluctant to face the truth about his mother's past, Michael (Michael Vlamis) turns his attention to helping Maria (Heather Hemmens), who is dealing with her own family crisis. Elsewhere, Isobel (Lily Cowles) agrees to join her mother for a day of spiritual healing to keep herself distracted. Finally, Rosa turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to learn the truth about what really happened the night she died. Tyler Blackburn and Trevor St. John also star. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Eva McKenna (#202.) Original airdate 3/23/2020.Once again, an Ortecho sister with a sharp tongue and a chip on her shoulder is back in Roswell after ten years gone... and she's about to discover she's been serving mint chip milkshakes to intergalactic aliens all her life. In the final moments of season one, Max Evans (Nathan Dean Parsons) used his alien powers to resurrect Rosa (Amber Midthunder) a decade after her murder... not realizing that he was sacrificing his own life in the process. In season two, Liz (Jeanine Mason) mourns her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019. In their grief, Isobel (Lily Cowles) explores potentially dangerous methods of self-defense, and Michael (Michael Vlamis) spirals into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) at risk. Finally, our heroes must make a deal with Jesse Manes (Trevor St. John) for information after a friend seems to vanish into thin air... and the apparent "alien abduction" brings new small-town secrets to light.ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO is from Amblin Entertainment, My So-Called Company, and Bender Brown Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Carina Adly MacKenzie ("The Originals"), Christopher Hollier ("Once Upon A Time"), Julie Plec ("The Vampire Diaries"), Darryll Frank and Justin Falvey ("The Americans"), Lawrence Bender ("Pulp Fiction") and Kevin Kelly Brown ("Roswell").