Review: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS with Stage 13 at Wildwood Park For The Arts in Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There is nothing more exciting than hearing about a new artsy, educational outlet opening up for young Central Arkansas performers, so when I learned that 13 of my talented friends had ventured into creating their own company—aptly named Stage 13—I eagerly (and quietly) waited to see what they would produce. To my delight, it didn’t take long for them to make their mark on the holiday season, joining the Christmas lineup with A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, presented at Wildwood Park for the Arts from December 12–21. Directed by the super funny Quinn Gasaway, this production exemplifies what the company embodies: growth through community, where collaboration, trust, and creativity are nurtured both onstage and off.

The story follows Charlie Brown as he navigates the stress and overwhelming commercialization of the Christmas season while searching for its true meaning. Feeling increasingly discouraged by the sparkle and sales pitches that seem to drown out genuine joy, Charlie turns to his friends for help. With the guidance of a woefully misunderstood Christmas tree and Linus’s timeless reminder of what Christmas is truly about, Charlie Brown ultimately discovers that the holiday isn’t about perfection or presents, but about kindness, community, and love.

One of the greatest strengths of this production is how wholeheartedly it celebrates ensemble storytelling. A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS is not about one performer shining brighter than the rest, it’s about a group of young artists working together to create something joyful, cohesive, and real.

Beckham Bunche’s portrayal of Charlie Brown beautifully captures the character’s gentle awkwardness and endearing pessimism, balancing humor with a surprising depth of emotion. Austin H. Bernard shines as Linus, bringing warmth and sincerity to the role, especially in the iconic moment when he explains the true meaning of Christmas, a scene that never fails to quiet the room. Sascha Bass adds bright energy and charm as Sally, creating a lively dynamic with both Linus and Charlie Brown that keeps the stage buzzing.

Blakely White’s Lucy is perfectly mischievous and commanding, delivering sharp comedic timing that contrasts delightfully with Bunche’s softer Charlie Brown. Collin Carlton brings quiet intensity to Schroeder at the piano, while Jason Jackson’s Snoopy steals moments with whimsical physical comedy and character-driven humor that consistently delights the audience. Brooklyn Melvin as Patty, Berkeley Courtney-Moore as Frieda, Hannah-Grace Twitty as Shermy, Annie Zimmerman as Violet, and Evan Hauser as Pig-Pen all offer playful yet fully committed performances, giving the ensemble a strong and cohesive presence. Ensemble swings Karah Collins and Reese Vno Storch provide seamless support, keeping the energy consistent throughout the production.

Beyond the charm and nostalgia, this production also highlights Stage 13’s commitment to arts education through its pre-professional training program. These young performers are learning real-world skills that extend far beyond this stage: professionalism, collaboration, time management, and creative discipline. By working in a structured, performance-driven environment, they gain experience that mirrors the expectations of the entertainment industry, giving them valuable tools to carry with them as they graduate and tackle future opportunities in theatre, film, and beyond.

The creative team elevates the production through imaginative staging and strong technical execution. Director Quinn Gasaway maintains a brisk, engaging pace that balances humor, music, and storytelling, while choreographer Molly Giles keeps the movement lively and playful, perfectly reflecting the animated personalities of the Peanuts characters. And, to my delight, I was thrilled to see Bob Bidewell as the musical director. His influence is always noticed when he is at the helm of a production. I am a superfan!

This next year is an exciting one for Stage 13. Up next is MEAN GIRLS, hitting the Wildwood stage January 21–25, and if A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS is any indication, this is one production you’re going to want front-row seats for. I’m already buzzing with excitement to see how this company tackles a high-energy, modern favorite with the same confidence they’ve shown here. On top of that, classes begin in February, and if you have a young performer in your life who is serious about training, growth, and stepping into a pre-professional environment, this is the moment to jump in. For more information, visit their website at https://stage13.org.

Thank you to Warren McCullough for these fabulous photos.

Article Co-Written by University of Arkansas - Little Rock Journalism Major Emma Bertram

Reader Reviews

Arkansas Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE WIZARD OF OZ (Arts One Presents) 13.4% of votes 2. CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION (Arkansas State University Theatre) 11.4% of votes 3. TUCK EVERLASTING (Harding University Theatre) 10.7% of votes Vote Now!

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...