Review: OMG SHOES! STARRING KELLY LIVE! at Lush Lounge & Theater

Liam Kyle Sullivan—aka Kelly from OMG Shoes!—took Minneapolis straight back to the early days of the internet, and the crowd loved every second of it. What started as a viral obsession in the 2000s came to life on stage, and hearing “Shoes” performed live was just as chaotic, hilarious, and satisfying as fans hoped it would be.

Kelly came out in full iconic form: pink striped leggings, a “betch” short, blonde hair, glasses, and of course, shoes. It felt instantly familiar, like seeing an old friend who hasn’t changed at all. Sullivan fully committed to the character, delivering the same sharp humor and over-the-top energy that made Kelly unforgettable in the first place.

The night was made even better by performances from local drag talent Dick Von Dyke, Luna Muse, Julia Starr, Ken Doll, and Daiquiri DeFile, each bringing their own style and personality to the stage. Together, they set the tone for a night that celebrated drag, comedy, and queer culture in the best way.

Between the nostalgia, the laughs, and the chance to meet Kelly in person, the show was a total win. Thanks, Kelly—we hope to have you back again soon! ?

