Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of POOCH PERFECT on ABC - Tuesday, April 13, 2021

"Pooch Perfect" continues its search for the GOAT of grooming when the Immunity Puppertunity challenges find the remaining eight teams grooming an animal they are not used to. (TV-PG, L) Then, the color comes out when the Ultimutt Challenge theme is REVEALED to be Pride Paw-rade.

Hosted by REBEL Wilson, "Pooch Perfect" is the ultimate dog grooming competition show. The eight-episode series will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges.

Each week on "Pooch Perfect," teams will compete in the Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where one team will earn immunity from elimination. Then, in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, the teams will face off in an epic grooming transformation, which they will show off on the illustrious dogwalk.

The trio of all-star celebrity judges - Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris - will be tasked with voting on the incredible creations, naming one team Best in Show and ultimately forcing another team home to the doghouse every week. It all leads up to the season finale where the top three teams compete for a giant cash prize and the coveted "Pooch Perfect" first place trophy.