Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DATELINE on NBC - Today, November 22, 2019
All-New Dateline's "Detective Story" Airs Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT
When Sherri Rasmussen is found murdered, police are convinced it's a burglary gone wrong. The case remains unsolved for over two decades until another detective finds the key that unlocks the mystery of what actually happened to her. Josh Mankiewicz reports.
Dateline's "Reckless" Airs Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT
Lead detectives and family members speak to Dateline about the case of teenager Michelle Carter, who was convicted of bullying her boyfriend to kill himself. Andrea Canning reports.
Due to NBC's primetime schedule, the broadcast will air at different start times and dates this weekend, according to time zones:
Eastern: airs at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday
Central: airs at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday
Pacific and Mountain: check your local listings.
Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 28th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 18 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer.
Dominique Cuce
