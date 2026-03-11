OH, MARY!, THE OUTSIDERS, and More Set For Broadway San Diego 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway San Diego has announced its 49th Season, bringing Broadway's current productions direct from New York City to San Diego. Every title in the seven-show package is currently running on Broadway, delivering the artistry, performances, and excitement of New York's theaters to local audiences. The season will also feature special engagements of beloved Broadway favorites.

This seven-show season kicks off with the West Coast premiere of OH, MARY!, winner of two Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Up next is THE OUTSIDERS, the four-time Tony Award-winning musical originally developed at La Jolla Playhouse, returning to San Diego to tell a story of friendship, family, and belonging. The season continues with the five-time Tony Award–winning musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB. Inspired by true events, this uplifting story brings the GRAMMY Award–winning album to life and features co-choreography by San Diego native Justin Peck. Fresh from Broadway, OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL is the Olivier Award- and Tony-winning musical that turns a daring WWII mission into fast-paced, hilarious theatre. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden, tells a deeply human story of chance encounters, connection, and the search for love. THE GREAT GATSBY explodes with life and energy in this Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, bringing Fitzgerald's Roaring Twenties to the stage. And closing the season, DEATH BECOMES HER, the Tony Award-winning comedy delivers glamour, magic, and laughter for eternity in this drop-dead hilarious musical based on the iconic film.

“For the first time in our history, every show in Broadway San Diego's new 7-show season package is currently playing on Broadway, marking a significant milestone as we launch our 49th Season,” said Vanessa Ybarra Davis, Vice President of Broadway San Diego. “This season includes the last two Tony Award–winning Best Musicals, reflecting our ongoing commitment to bring the very best of Broadway to our city, and we can't wait to share them with San Diego.”

OH, MARY! | September 29-October 4, 2026

OH, MARY! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

OH, MARY! received two Tony Awards including Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

THE OUTSIDERS | November 3-8, 2026

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB | April 13-18, 2027

It's been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

The Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL | April 20-25, 2027

How did a dead body, a fake love letter, and — of all people — Ian Fleming turn the tide of World War II? Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony winner, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is the best-reviewed show in West End history with 88 five-star reviews and the #1 Broadway Show of 2025 (Entertainment Weekly).

It's 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. Luckily, they're about to gamble our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin' in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, it's the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING | June 1-6, 2027

Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (Parade). Don't miss the totally original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human. Even if they're not.

THE GREAT GATSBY | June 22-27, 2027

The Party's Roaring In San Diego!

Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

DEATH BECOMES HER | August 10-15, 2027

The Tony Award-Winning “Perfect Musical Comedy” – Deadline

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far…thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that's to die for.

Death Becomes Her is the Tony Award-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA | Season Special | September 2-13, 2026

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. Featuring Maria Björnson's brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 52 territories and 217 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

Produced by Cameron Mackintosh with LW Entertainment

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY | Added Season Event | November 13-15, 2026

This is BLUEY'S BIG PLAY, For Real Life.

When Dad feels like a little bit of time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY is a theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children's television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you've never seen it before, brought to real life.

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

Disney's THE LION KING | Added Season Event | February 18- March 7, 2027

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney's THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to the San Diego Civic Theatre!

More than 127 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

MAMMA MIA! | Added Season Event | June 15-20, 2027

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.