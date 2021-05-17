Scoop: Coming Up on Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Saturday, June 5, 2021

The cast of Freeform's critically acclaimed dramedy "The Bold Type" takes on RuPaul, the world's most famous drag queen, and the team from his Emmy® Award-winning show, "RuPaul's Drag Race," in a fiercely funny faceoff for the ages. (TV-14, DL) (OAD: 6/14/20)The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:"The Bold Type" - playing for Girls, Inc.Katie Stevens - "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings"Aisha Dee - "Sweet/Vicious"Melora Hardin - "The Office"Stephen Conrad Moore - "Empire"Sam Page - "Mad Men"VERSUS"RuPaul's Drag Race" - popular stars of the VH-1 series playing for The Ali Forney CenterRuPaulCarson KressleyLatrice Royale - former "Drag Race" contestantMichelle VisageRaven-David Petruschin - RuPaul's current makeup artist and former "Drag Race" contestant