The cast of Freeform’s critically acclaimed dramedy “The Bold Type” takes on RuPaul, the world’s most famous drag queen, and the team from his Emmy® Award-winning show.

May. 17, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Saturday, June 5, 2021 The cast of Freeform's critically acclaimed dramedy "The Bold Type" takes on RuPaul, the world's most famous drag queen, and the team from his Emmy® Award-winning show, "RuPaul's Drag Race," in a fiercely funny faceoff for the ages. (TV-14, DL) (OAD: 6/14/20)

The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:

"The Bold Type" - playing for Girls, Inc.

Katie Stevens - "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings"
Aisha Dee - "Sweet/Vicious"
Melora Hardin - "The Office"
Stephen Conrad Moore - "Empire"
Sam Page - "Mad Men"

VERSUS

"RuPaul's Drag Race" - popular stars of the VH-1 series playing for The Ali Forney Center

RuPaul
Carson Kressley
Latrice Royale - former "Drag Race" contestant
Michelle Visage
Raven-David Petruschin - RuPaul's current makeup artist and former "Drag Race" contestant


