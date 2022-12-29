Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FOOD AND WINE in 2022-We Had Your News

FOOD AND WINE in 2022

Dec. 29, 2022  
FOOD AND WINE in 2022-We Had Your News

New restaurants, food trends, products, holiday menus, recipes, travel, wine, and spirits are just some of the topics that have been covered by Broadwayworld Food and Wine in 2022. We have also interviewed countless people who work behind the scenes of businesses and restaurants to bring you top-notch experiences. As we wrap up the year, we are looking forward to keeping Broadwayword readers informed of all the news you need to know about the food, drink, and hospitality industry. Check out some of our popular articles!

Restaurant Openings - There are a lot of new restaurants that you can visit like Serafina in the Sky close to the Theatre District. /bwwfood-wine/article/SERAFINA-IN-THE-SKY-Debuts-on-West-42nd-Street-Time-for-a-Rooftop-Gathering-20220904.

Special Events - This year, Le Diner en Blanc returned to NYC. /article/LE-DNER-EN-BLANC-Culinary-Event-Celebrates-10th-Anniversary-in-the-US-and-Returns-to-NYC-20220817

Wine Time - Red, White or Rosé, we have wine news covered. /bwwfood-wine/article/TRAPICHE-VINEYARDS-Malbec-and-Cabernet-Sauvignon-for-National-Red-Wine-Day-828-20220826

Lifestyle and Travel - Places to go, things to do, and food adventures too! We took a trip on the Disney Wish. /bwwfood-wine/article/DISNEY-WISH-Cruise-and-Enjoy-Delicious-Dining-for-All-20220803

Books for foodies - Add a book to your collection to keep abreast of the best foods and recipes. /bwwfood-wine/article/Simple-Pasta-Book-Signing-and-Dinner-with-Odette-Williams-20221020

New Products and Launches - Find out about new items you can stock at home! /bwwfood-wine/article/Beloved-NYC-Restaurant-RUBIROSA-Launches-Rubirosa-at-Home-20221002

Reviews - We review restaurants in New York and beyond. /bwwfood-wine/article/Review-THE-GOAT-by-David-Burke-in-Union-Beach-NJ-Excites-and-Delights-20221130

Interviews - Meet the Sommelier, Debbie Jones of Ellen's Wines and Spirits /bwwfood-wine/article/Meet-the-Sommelier-Debbie-Jones-of-ELLENS-WINES-AND-SPIRITS-in-Queens-NY-20221222

Our Chef Spotlight highlights the work of great chefs. Meet Chef Lamia Funti of Lamia's Fish Market. /bwwfood-wine/article/Chef-Spotlight-Chef-Lamia-Funti-of-LAMIAS-FISH-MARKET-on-the-Lower-East-Side-20220907

Master Mixologist lets you know about the talented bartenders in and around the city. Find out about Moses Laboy of Gerber Group. /bwwfood-wine/article/Master-Mixologist-Moses-Laboy-of-the-Gerber-Group-20220308

Spirited Spirits - From whiskey to gin and more, learn about what's on the market. /bwwfood-wine/article/REDBREAST-IRISH-WHISKEY-Raises-Awareness-for-Charity-Partner-BirdLife-International-20221125

Cocktail Recipes - We feature cocktail recipes all year round like these with Dirty Devil Vodka on Halloween. /bwwfood-wine/article/DIRTY-DEVIL-VODKA-Has-Your-Halloween-Cocktail-Recipes-20221014

Roundups - Ready to Drink (RTD) Cocktails are popular. Check out the top ten we posted this summer. /bwwfood-wine/article/READY-TO-DRINK-COCKTAILS-Our-Top-10-This-Season-20220524

Holiday Happenings - We often let our readers know about menus for special occasions. /bwwfood-wine/article/THANKSGIVING-MENUS-in-NYC-Take-a-Break-and-Enjoy-Delicious-Fare-20221111

Gift Guides - These gifts are ideal all year round! /bwwfood-wine/article/FEELING-GIFTY-We-Are-Check-out-Holiday-Selections-for-Food-and-Wine-Lovers-20221206

Marina Kennedy

