Meet the Sommelier: Debbie Jones of ELLEN'S WINES AND SPIRITS in Queens, NY

Sommelier Debbie Jones began working in professional kitchens at a young age, which helped her to develop her passion for the culinary arts. She went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America and during her studies, she completed an intensive three-week wine course that changed her career trajectory, clearing a path for her to the fine dining industry. Upon her graduation from the CIA, Debbie moved to New York and began her career at Gramercy Tavern before moving on to The Modern.

She then began working at Del Posto where she remained for four years. During this time, Debbie obtained her diploma from the Wine Spirits Education Trust and became a Certified Sommelier from the Court of Master Sommeliers. Then, she became the Wine Director at Michelin-starred Musket Room before joining the Jungsik team in August 2020. It is Debbie's passion and experience in all facets of the culinary arts that truly set her apart as a sommelier because by drawing from her background, she is able to develop unique wine pairings for each dish.

In addition to owning Ellen's Wines and Spirits, Debbie Jones is also the Head Sommelier at Jungsik a two Michelin-stared Korean restaurant in New York City. The wine list at Jungsik is extensive and has an award of excellence from Wine Spectator. Mainly focusing on white and red Burgundy, Champagne, Bordeaux, Germany and white and red from California. There are smaller sections dedicated to Italian, Spanish, and New World wines. Some of the worlds most collected and sought after producers are represented on the Jungsik wine list.

Broadwayworld interviewed Debbie Jones for our "Meet the Sommelier" feature. It is a pleasure to learn about her background and current endeavors.

What inspired you to become interested in the world of wine?

I first became interested in the world of wine when studying at The Culinary Institute of America. While at the CIA I took an intensive three-week wine class. This wine class changed by career trajectory from back of house to wine professional. After graduating from the CIA I moved to New York City to work in fine-dining and continue my wine studies. The world of wine is very interesting to me because there is always new topics to learn about. A new grape varietal to discover, new wine growing regions to learn about, and how climate change and other global issues are affecting the wine industry.

What special personal qualities or talents have enhanced your career?

I believe my culinary background has enhanced my wine career. My ability to understand how different ingredients interact with wine, makes wine suggestions and wine pairings easy.

Who have been some of your professional mentors or individuals that have inspired your work?

When I first moved to New York City I was working at The Modern. Courtney Olson was one of the Sommelier at the time. She had a way of explaining wine that was easy to understand no matter the knowledge the others had. Her way of explaining wine has always stuck with me. Wine can be very intimidating for some people. I believe as a Sommelier when talking to a non-wine professional we should explain wine so everyone can relate. Courtney also inspired me to obtain my Diploma in the Wine and Spirit Education Trust. Another person who has inspired me is Cameron Douglas, the Master Sommelier from New Zealand. I met Cameron when I was beginning to buy wine for The Musket Room, at the time a New Zealand restaurant. I cannot even describe how helpful Cameron's guidance was to me.

Do you have a piece of advice for those aspiring to work in the profession?

To be humble. There is a lot to learn in the world of wine. There are very few people who know everything about wine. We all have our own strengths and weaknesses. There is always more to learn, don't let ego get in the way of improvement.

Tell us a little about your travel experiences as a sommelier. This can be local, regional or international.

One of my favorite trips was to Piemonte. Traveling to Barolo, Barbaresco, Boca, and other areas of Piemonte. Each day I visited two to three producers. There were a few things I took away from my trip. How food and wine is very much a hand in hand experience. How welcoming the producers were. Visiting each producer was a full experience not just a tasting. They took me to their vineyards, invited me in their cellars for barrel tastings, each producer showed me how their wines were made and why their wines are special. This trip was intense and passionate.

Why do you find your career as a sommelier so rewarding?

Wine is subjective. It is rewarding to me seeing a guest enjoy a wine that I suggested. I also love wine pairings so to see someone light up with joy when they taste a wine and food pairing because the flavors in the wine highlight the food and viscera for the wine. A great wine and food pairing is an experience for the dinner. It is very rewarding. I also love sharing my knowledge and passion with other. A sommelier is a storyteller and a guide. I think it is important to share the story behind the wine label and guide the guest through a wine list or pairing.

What is one of your favorite dishes and what wine would you select for it?

One of my favorite dishes at the restaurant Jungsik is yellowtail Kimbap. Kimbap is traditionally picnic food. Jungsik's Executive Chef Dieek Kim has reimagined this Korean classic. Chef Dieeek Kimbap is a crispy seaweed cylinder filled with white truffle rice served with Yellowtail in seasoned soy sauce. To pair with the Kimbap is Francesco Versio Barbaresco from Piemonte 2019. Francesco Versio is a relatively new wine producer started in 2013. He produces Barbaresco verry traditionally using no new oak. Veriso is a very elegant style that can age but can be drank young. The fruit forwardness of the wine contrasts the seaweed and umami of the dish.

Tell us a little about your new business.

I recently opened my own wine and spirits store called Ellen's Wines & Spirits. Ellen's Wines & Spirits eschews big name producers in favor of supporting those in the wine and spirits industry who are typically not well represented, including women and minority owned producers, who only make up roughly five percent of the industry. The wine is organized first by price then type of wine and broken down into categories of $14, $20, and $28 along the wall with wines priced over $30 occupying the center of the space. Each wine stocked in the store is displayed with a card labeling the tasting notes, grape variety, region of origin, whether it has been made by a women or minority-owned producer, and whether it is an organic or biodynamic wine, Kosher, or produced in New York. Ellen's Wines and Spirits just opened in November 2022.

Ellen's Wines and Spirits is located at 50-05 Metropolitan Avenue, Queens, NY 11385. Visit their website, https://ellenswinesspirits.com/ or call 929.614.7310. Follow them on Instagram @ellenswinesspirits

Photo Credit: Dan Ahn