THANKSGIVING MENUS in NYC â€“ Take a Break from Cooking and Enjoy Delicious Fare

When you gather with friends and family on Thanksgiving, consider dining out at these restaurants that are definitely going to make your holiday meal as memorable as the Macy's Day Parade. Choose from a variety of tantalizing menus all around the city. And check out the take-out options that some restaurants are making available. Make your reservations or place your orders soon to ensure a great celebration

Hortus NYC, the stylish, Michelin-recognized modern Asian restaurant in NoMad has curated a special Thanksgiving Day prix-fixe menu priced at $80 per person. It begins with the Royal Platter with chilled lobster tail, tuna tataki, and shrimp cocktail for two, followed by a crispy wonton, filled with truffle pulled duck and spicy mango. From there, diners choose an appetizer from the a la carte menu, and have a choice of a Truffle Chicken with Foie Gras for two, served with sweet rice and special sides, or an entrÃ©e from the menu. The special Thanksgiving Day menu will be available at Hortus NYC for lunch from 11:30 am to 3 pm, and dinner from 5:30 pm to 11 pm.

Benoit, Alain Ducasse's Midtown French bistro, will be doing a Thanksgiving meal! It will be a 3-course menu on Thanksgiving Day from 12 PM - 8 PM, $90 per person. There will be classics like turkey and cranberry, but chef Alberto has also given the holiday a contemporary twist with his fresh take on what a Turkey Day meal can be.

Restaurant entrepreneurs Derek Axelrod and Tony Fortuna recently brought back their famed Upper East Side staple, T BAR NYC, to 116 East 60th Street between Lexington & Park Avenues. They will be open this Thanksgiving. The revamped T BAR gives the ultra-chic luxury vibe for friends and family. The restaurant will be offering some Thanksgiving specials in addition to their standard menu. Specials include; Butternut Squash Soup, Grilled Tiger Prawns, Amish Roasted Turkey, Haricot Verts, Vegetable Stung, Sweet Potato, Cranberry, Pumpkin Pie, and more.

A great holiday meal in town is happening at L'Amico, in Midtown. On November 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Michelin-starred Chef Laurent Tourondel has curated a festive pre-fixe menu that honors the holiday season with expertly-paired Italian wines. Featuring seasonal offerings like homemade focaccia, raviolini, a wood-fired heritage roasted turkey, dry-aged prime rib, fresh ZUCCA pasta, bourbon pecan pie and more, the menu is priced at $84 per person with an optional wine pairing for $38.

Bell Book & Candle located in the West Village will serve up a locally-sourced, organic and sustainable Thanksgiving feast featuring a three course menu for $70 per person and $40 per child. Executive Chef John Mooney's curated menu features starters like Pear Salad and Butternut Squash Soup, a Heritage Turkey from Lancaster dressed in pan gravy and a Chicago Style Apple Pie with creme fraiche ice cream for dessert.

Pure Grit, at 36 Lexington Avenue, offers a vegan and gluten-free take-out for you dine at home on Thanksgiving. You can purchase four servings for your group is at a cost of $175. The meal includes Smoked Impossible Cut that is made for carving at the table; Mashed potatoes with mushroom gravy; Gluten-free Stuffing; PG Mac and Cheese topped with almond parm and sake bacon; Roasted Veggies; and yummy Waffles.

Patti Ann's, on Vanderbilt Avenue in Brooklyn, is presenting a family-style, Midwestern comfort-inspired Thanksgiving feast for $65 per person the restaurant is offering Fall Garbage Salad with Castelfranco, apples, honey nut confit, roasted celery root, beet chips, and balsamic vinaigrette; Spiral Squash Rolls with whipped brown butter; Herb Roasted Turkey with turkey leg gravy; Mashed Potato with chive butter; Crispy Brussels Sprouts with maple chili and toasted walnuts; Cornbread Stuffing with charred scallions and chestnuts; Cranberry Sauce with cinnamon and allspice; and Pumpkin Pie with cinnamon whipped cream.

Smith & Wollensky is one of New York City's most premier and old-school steakhouses, and has been a staple in midtown for over 45 years. The restaurant serves prime steaks that are dry-aged and butchered in house, alongside market-fresh seafood, decadent sides, classic cocktails and an extensive wine list. The Smith & Wollensky experience is defined by the incredibly hospitable staff, many of whom have been at the restaurant for over 30 years. Signature dishes include starters like Clams Casino and The Old Fashioned Wedge Salad, steak dishes including The Cajun Rib Steak and 26oz Prime Rib, sides such as Hashbrowns and Creamed Spinach, and desserts like S&W's Coconut Cake. The restaurant will be open for its regular hours on Thanksgiving.

8282, the elevated modern Korean restaurant on the Lower East Side will be opened on Thanksgiving Day, operating its normal hours from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm. 8282 is owned by the couple, Chef Bong Le Jo and Jee Kim, who makes frequent trips to Seoul to ensure 8282's menu remains authentic. The menu is divided into two categories: small plates called Anju, which means food you eat with alcohol in Korean, and larger shared plates named Banju, meaning alcohol paired with good food. The inventive and playful dishes are complimented by a wide selection of premium Soju as well as craft cocktails.

Soho Diner has Thanksgiving dinner for $36 per person complete with all the fixin's whether you're a party of 12 or going solo. Dinner includes Roasted Organic Turkey, Apple Chestnut Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Crispy Garlic Green Beans, Blood Orange Cranberry Sauce, and Turkey-Sage Stuffing. For dessert, enjoy Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie with Maple Vanilla Whipped Cream or Apple Pie by Pete's Pies.

Smyth Tavern is the new restaurant with American tavern fare in the heart of Tribeca. The Tavern is offering two options. Guests can order the Roasted Turkey Breast & Confit Leg ($59), which comes with sourdough stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce, or enjoy the 3-course prix fixe ($85) with choice of appetizer (Butternut Squash Soup or Autumn Salad), the Roasted Turkey Breast and Confit Leg served family style with sides like Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts, and assorted pies such as Pumpkin, Pecan and, Apple.

Olmsted, located on Vanderbilt Avenue in Brooklyn, is hosting a Thanksgiving feast inspired by the Farmers market ($145 per person / $45 per child) There is an optional wine pairing available. The menu includes Roasted Nuts and Fruits with truffle salt; Duck Rillettes with chive aioli and fall crostini; Pumpkin Soup with chestnuts; Kabocha Squash & Radicchios with apple balsamic vinaigrette; Heritage Meats' Turkey Two Ways with Classic Hot Smoked and Gravy or Confit Leg with Brussel Sprouts, Crispy Shallots, & Bayley Hazen Blue; Potato and Truffle Gratin; Cornbread and Cranberry Butter; and Pumpkin Pie with honey poached cranberries and cinnamon ice cream.

Quality Italian, Quality Meats, Quality Bistro, and Quality Eats in the West Village and Upper East Side will each offer specialty menu items including Quality Bistro's Roasted Turkey Plate ($52), Roasted Turkey Breast and Braised Thigh, served with Candied Sweet Potatoes, Pomme Puree, Porcini Stuffing and Roasted Brussels Sprouts with a side of Classic Gravy and Cranberry Sauce. Quality Meats' Roasted Turkey Plate ($52), Roasted Turkey Breast and Confit Thigh served over Sweet Italian Sausage Stuffing, Baby Carrots, Baby Turnips and Sweet Potato Puree with Gravy and Cranberry Sauce. Quality Italian's Roasted Turkey Plate ($52), Roasted Turkey Breast or Leg, Crispy Turkey Thigh, Sweet Italian Sausage and Roasted Mushroom Stuffing, Maple-Saba Glazed Kabocha Squash with Candies Spices Pumpkin Seeds, Cranberry Mostarda and Rosemary Gravy.

Black Barn Restaurant This farm-to-table, American restaurant located in NoMad is from James Beard Award-Winning Chef John Doherty. For Thanksgiving, Chef in tandem with Executive Chef Brian Fowler is preparing a three course prix-fix menu to celebrate the occasion priced at $95/per adult and $45/child 12 and under. The meal will start with Wild Mushroom Toast (robiola, taleggio, parmesan, watercress), Roasted Squash, Fennel & Beets (quinoa, bibb salad, honey-yogurt dressing) and Venison Sausage (braised cabbage & apples). Entrees, guests will have their choice of Roast Turkey & Braised Thigh with giblet gravy, Beef Tenderloin in Red Wine Sauce with caramelized shallots and Paupiettes of Sole & Shrimp Mousse with purple Peruvian potatoes in a lemon-chive Beurre Blanc sauce. To pair with the mains, sides include Sausage & Apple Stuffing, Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Bacon, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Cranberry Sauce. Sweeten the last bites with choices homemade Warm Apple Crumble, Pumpkin Cheesecake with Apple Cider Glaze & Whipped Cream, Butterscotch Bread Pudding with toffee sauce or Chocolate Bavarois.

Peasant - the iconic NoLita wood-fired destination. Peasant will be offering a special 4-course Thanksgiving menu ($135/person) featuring Heritage Turkey cooked over a wood-fired rotisserie with chestnut gravy, sides like Wood Roasted Sweet Potato and Stone Ground Polenta Stuffing, and desserts like Wood Fired Apple Crisp.

Lindens - The seasonal American restaurant nested within Arlo Soho will be serving up a bountiful spread that will make you want to start a new Turkey-Day tradition with culinary creations by Chef Carsten Johannsen. Enjoy a feast that begins with family-style dishes for the table with fresh from the oven heavenly Parker House Rolls served with thyme and squash butter, Baked Figs & Brie with prosciutto, cranberry vinaigrette and puff pastry and other sharable plates to start the feast. The meal continues with plates piled high with Thanksgiving classics prepared to perfection like juicy Roasted Turkey Breast with gravy, Sweet Potato Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes,Bacon Wrapped Green Beans, Cranberry Sauce (orange, rosemary), and more with House-made Pumpkin Pie to finish. Friendsgiving will feature the restaurant's Harvest Dinner Menu with seasonal dishes along with Thanksgiving favorites (specials) from November 1st-23rd. Price: $65 per person pre-fixe menu. Kids 9 and under will be $35. Cabin Bookings are also available (pre-paid) for a getaway experience.

One Fifth - Marc Forgione's newest restaurant inside the iconic One Fifth Avenue building, an address rich with history, where he draws influence from his Italian heritage. One Fifth will be offering a special 4-course Thanksgiving menu ($99/person) including squash pinsa to start, followed by Antipasti, Pasta, Turkey & Short Ribs (pescatarian option upon request) with sides like cranberry sauce, and desserts all served family style.

Hancock St. is the American-style neighborhood bistro in the West Village. The restaurant will be offering a special one-day menu, which includes their popular raw bar, fresh housemade pastas, and more, in addition to a special Traditional Turkey Dinner with Roasted Turkey Breast & Confit Leg ($59), which comes with sourdough stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce.

Jones Wood Foundry on the Upper East Side on 76th Street has a Thanksgiving Feast is being served from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm for $98 per person and $40 for children under 12. Start with Butternut Squash Ravioli in a Split Pea Broth, Ham Hock, Goat Cheese, Pea Shoots. Continue your meal with Turkey With All the Trimmings White and Dark Meat, Gravy, Chestnut Apple & Sage Stuffing*,Cranberry Sauce, Glazed Carrots, Caramelized Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Potatoes, Sweet Potato Puree, and Cornbread. Top off your meal with scrumptious Pumpkin Pie with Chantilly Cream. You can substitute Nut Roast for your entrÃ©e and please mention with your reservation if you prefer a vegetarian option.

Jones Wood Foundry also has Thanksgiving to-go with an order deadline of Monday, November 14th. Orders must be picked up on Tuesday, November 22nd and there is local delivery on Wednesday, November 23rd from 66th Street to 86th Street between the FDR and 5th Avenue. The meal includes all of the dine in meal options with 4 servings for $280 per Box for the three course dinner and 2 servings for $150 per box for the three course dinner.

ICHIRAN is one of New York City's top dining destinations when it comes to ramen. The restaurant provides solo dining booths for those who may not be gathering with family and friends for Thanksgiving, however, these partitions can be removed for guests to enjoy the company of loved ones. ICHIRAN's classic Tonkotsu broth is created with the purest filtered water and pork bones. The family-owned business started as a simple ramen stall in 1960 and created the Five Original ICHIRAN principles that are Original Spicy Red Sauce, aromatic Tonkotsu broth, solo dining booths, order forms and the Kae-Dama ordering system. The Hakata-style homemade thin noodles are prepared daily. The restaurant has locations in Times Square, Midtown, and Brooklyn and their menu will available for both takeout and delivery.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com