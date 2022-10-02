Beloved NYC Restaurant RUBIROSA Launches “Rubirosa at Home”

Editor's Note: We're always on the lookout for products that make cooking at home extraordinary. Our readers will like to know about the new line of products "Rubirosa at Home" that will be launching on 10/5."

Rubirosa, the iconic Italian-American, family-owned restaurant and pizzeria in New York City known for its thin crust pizzas and signature fresh pastas, launches Rubirosa at Home, a product line of tomato sauces and olive oil, on October 5th. Since opening in 2009 on Mulberry Street in NYC's Nolita neighborhood, Rubirosa has cemented itself as a New York City destination. After years of demand, the new product line debuts with three pantry items all inspired by the signature ingredients used in the restaurant's most famed dishes, including Marinara Sauce, Vodka Sauce and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, with additional products launching later this year. To start, Rubirosa at Home is available direct-to-consumer online at rubirosanyc.shop and at the restaurant in Nolita.

Inspired by Rubirosa's cult-favorite paper thin crust pizzas, fresh housemade pastas and classic Italian-American dishes that have gained a celebrated following over the last two decades, Rubirosa at Home preserves the specialness of a Rubirosa meal, while sharing cherished legacy recipes with home cooks nationwide. The pantry products include Marinara Sauce, inspired by the family's legacy Staten Island pizzeria mother sauce with an exclusive blend of plum and pear tomatoes; Vodka Sauce, the restaurant's signature swirled sauce on the Instagram-famous Vodka Sauce Pizza that is made with their exclusive tomatoes blend, spices and cream; and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a bright, unfiltered olive oil with a green hue that is used in the restaurant's kitchen and originates from Asaro Organic Farm, a fourth generation family farm in Valle del Belice, Sicily.

Rubirosa at Home packages include:

Cucina Combo ($56): This bundle includes the full product line as the foundation for any cooks "Cucina" with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Marinara Sauce and Vodka Sauce.

Mangiamo! Sauce Bundle ($64): For those who want to recreate Rubirosa's Tie Dye Pizza at home, this package includes four sauces, two Marinara Sauces and two Vodka Sauces.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($26.99): A bright, unfiltered olive oil with a green hue that is used in the restaurant's kitchen and originates from Asaro Organic Farm, a fourth generation family farm in Valle del Belice, Sicily. **Also available in a 2-Pack for $56 and 3-Pack for $84.

Marinara Sauce ($13.99): Inspired by the family's legacy Staten Island pizzeria mother sauce, with an exclusive blend of plum and pear tomatoes. **Also available in a 3-Pack for $48.

Vodka Sauce ($13.99): The restaurant's signature swirled sauce on the Instagram-famous Vodka Sauce Pizza, made with their exclusive tomato blend, spices and cream. **Also available in a 3-Pack for $48.

The design of Rubirosa at Home is by Louise Fili, an Italian-American expert in Italian visual culture and award-winning graphic designer (other projects include Via Carota, Tate's Cookies, Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Marcus Samuelsson). While the overall branding pulls in elements of Modernism and European Art Deco design, the bright patterned backdrop of the products nods to the familiar checkered tablecloth, reminiscent of those used in traditional Italian restaurants.

Rubirosa at Home launches on October 5th. For more information, please visit rubirosanyc.shop and follow along on Instagram.

About Rubirosa:

Rubirosa is a family-run, Italian-American restaurant and pizzeria in the Nolita neighborhood in New York City. The restaurant has received a Michelin Bib Gourmand, been named one of the Best Pizza Restaurants in the US by Food & Wine, among other accolades.

AJ Pappalardo (the son of Giuseppe Pappalardo, the founder of Joe & Pat's in Staten Island), worked at his family's pizzeria for years, before setting out to open his own restaurant he dreamed would become as well known as his father's. In 2009, inspired by his 57-year old family recipe for paper thin-crust pizza, AJ opened Rubirosa and was joined by Bari Musacchio (also owner of Baz Bagel) to manage the restaurant. In 2015, AJ passed away, and his sister Maria Pappalardo, a full-time casting director who was no stranger to the family's pizza business, took on a larger role at Rubirosa to continue AJ's vision. Now partners, Maria and Bari operate Rubirosa together and are excited to introduce Rubirosa at Home to home cooks across the country.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rubirosa/Rubirosa at Home