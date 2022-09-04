Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SERAFINA IN THE SKY Debuts on West 42nd Street-Time for a Rooftop Gathering

Sep. 04, 2022  
SERAFINA IN THE SKY Debuts on West 42nd Street-Time for a Rooftop Gathering

Serafina has just debuted Serafina in the Sky, a rooftop bar and lounge on the 9th Floor of The Pod Hotel at 400 West 42nd Street. Good news! The venue is just steps away from the theatre district. You'll love the vibe with its great views of midtown.

The spacious L-shaped rooftop has comfy sofas, high and low top dining tables, wicker chairs, and lots of greenery. The stylish 50-seat indoor lounge is accented with beautiful crystal chandeliers, a vaulted, decorative ceiling, and plush velvet sofas. Cocktail tables are just where you want them so you can kick back and relax.

Serafina in the Sky's full service bars have a top selection of beer, wine, classic and artisanal cocktails. Sip drinks like "The Kiss" with Stoli Vodka, elderflower, raspberries and a prosecco float or "V is for Vittorio" with jalapeno-infused tequila, agave, lime, cucumber and tajin. And refreshing beverages such as the Rum Punch and Mango Sangria are sure to please.

We like that Serafina in the Sky serves the beloved restaurant's favorite menu items such as Calamari, Cacio e Pepe, Pizza Margherita, Oven Roasted Chicken Cartoccio, Sirloin Steak, savory pasta dishes, and more. There are plenty of delicious food options to pair with your drinks.

Gather your group and plan an outing to Serafina in the Sky. It is located at The Pod Hotel, 400 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10022. The venue is available for special events, corporate events, and private parties. For more information, visit https://www.serafinarestaurant.com/serafina-in-the-sky-pod-hotel/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serafina




From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


September 4, 2022

