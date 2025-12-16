Firehook Crackers and Via Carota Craft Cocktails West Village Sampling Event 

Firehook Crackers is teaming up with Via Carota Craft Cocktails for a special Holiday Aperitivo Sampling Event at Officina del Bere 1397, an acclaimed wine and spirits shop, in West Village. Officina de Bere 1397 offers a curated selection of fine wines and unique spirits, including the ready-to-serve bottled Via Carota Craft Cocktails. Officina del Bere 1397's deep roots in Italian craft and culture make it the ideal destination for sampling Firehook’s holiday Aperitivo and for showcasing the cocktails.

The two brands are coming together in the space for one “Sip and Savor” night to celebrate Aperitivo moments around the holidays with a selection that includes the craveable crunch of Firehook Crackers and the sophisticated offerings of Via Carota Craft Cocktails. The sampling experience will include a menu of original Firehook bites using seasonal ingredients, inspired by holiday flavors. The bites will be assembled "open-kitchen" style to create a captivating in-store experience that is full of festive fare. The first wave of lucky store-goers will receive a holiday gift bag featuring Firehook Crackers and some special treats from the team at Via Carota to inspire more holiday Aperitivo moments at home.

It will be held on Thursday, December 18th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the West Village at Officina del Bere 1397, 98 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014. It is free to the public (21 and over) while supplies last.

The event will feature tastings of Firehook’s top-selling crackers such as Sea Salt, Rosemary Sea Salt, Garlic Thyme and Eveything Like the Bagel.

As well as ready to drink libations from Via Carota Craft Cocktails will include Classic Negroni, Old Fashioned, Espresso Martini and the Spritz.

Enjoy tasting products from the two brands. It's a nice way to learn about items to serve over the holiday season.

Photo Credit: Firehook Crackers