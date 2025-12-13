What Restaurants are Opening in NYC in 2026?

There's so much to look forward to in 2026 and we have some news about the restaurants that have anticipated openings in the new year. Check them out and look for their grand openings. There are spots all around the city to look forward to!

YE by MARTIN AUER (285 Lafayette Street) (Opening 2026)

RYE by MARTIN AUER is a new refined bakery, eatery, and retail concept opening in Soho in 2026 from Austria’s renowned Auer baking family. Building on decades of craftsmanship and innovation that helped establish MARTIN AUER as one of Austria’s leading bakery brands, this entirely new concept brings the family’s signature creation—the 100% rye sourdough loaf—to New York for the first time. Perfected over generations and made simply with just four ingredients (rye grain grown by generational farmers and milled in Austria, plus water, salt and time) the loaf is shaped daily by hand, naturally leavened and fermented for 24 hours, before being baked on-site. The result is a crisp crust, a dense, satisfying crumb and a deeply complex flavor. RYE by MARTIN AUER will also offer a menu of “On Rye” open-faced sandwiches and beverages to enjoy in the eatery. The space will reflect the brand’s ethos of radical simplicity with a minimal environment designed to foreground craftsmanship, in addition to a small retail selection of artisanal objects created in collaboration with European makers.

The Golden Steer (Greenwich Village) (Opening January 2026)

The Golden Steer, Las Vegas’s legendary steakhouse known for serving the Rat Pack and Elvis, is coming to New York City this winter. Opening in the heart of Greenwich Village at 1 Fifth Avenue, The Golden Steer is bringing its classic tableside service, vintage glamour, and prime steaks to a storied space.

Pies ‘n’ Thighs (Prospect Heights) (Opening Winter 2026)

Pies 'n' Thigs the beloved and influential NYC restaurant that has been a Williamsburg favorite since 2006, is building its long-awaited second Brooklyn location in Park Slope [244 Flatbush Avenue]. The restaurant is slated to open in early 2026 – just in time to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Best known for serving some of the city's best fried chicken, buttery biscuits, and decadent desserts, Pies 'n' Thighs has received numerous accolades over the years, including Best Fried Chicken and Best Biscuit in America by Food & Wine, The Absolute Best Fried Chicken and Best Donut in New York by New York Magazine, and has collected high-profile fans ranging from Martha Stewart (“The best fried chicken I’ve ever had”) to Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, who once mentioned Pies ‘n’ Thighs in a rhyme.

Kidilum (Flatiron) (Opening Winter 2026)

Kidilum—South Indian slang for “beyond awesome”—is a South Indian coastal restaurant from restaurateurs Sidharth Sharma and Sammeer A Raajpal, and chef Vinu Raveendran, opening in Flatiron. Chef Vinu's menu celebrates the spice-rich cuisine of India's coastal Kerala region, with authentic dishes highlighting seafood, meats, and seasonal produce, complemented by a cocktail program rooted in South Indian flavors. Designed with warm, modern interiors accented by gold-and-green tones and Mandala-inspired details, Kidilum blends immersive storytelling with elevated hospitality to introduce a new class of elevation to this regional cuisine in New York City.

Oyatte (Murray Hill) (Opening Spring 2026)

Oyatte is the inaugural fine-dining venture from Chef Hasung Lee (The French Laundry, Atomix, Gramercy Tavern, and Geranium in Copenhagen), shaped by a philosophy of restraint, clarity, and deep respect for ingredients. Inspired by the symbolism of the plum blossom (“oyatte”), the restaurant offers a highly seasonal tasting menu, rooted in close partnership with a single farm upstate – Crown Daisy Farm helmed by Brett Ellis (former head farmer at The French Laundry) – along with an emphasis on sustainably sourced ingredients. The experience unfolds across two floors, creating an elegant, immersive journey, with additional details to be revealed in the months ahead.

Bar Susanne (Williamsburg) (Opening March 2026)

Bar Susanne is the forthcoming cocktail and raw bar from James Beard award nominated designer Matthew Maddy (known for projects like Oxomoco, Swoony’s and Celestine) opening in Williamsburg at Domino Park with expansive riverfront views. Located next door to Cafe Susanne, the community-centered, all-day cafe, Bar Susanne is named after a preeminent female artist and mentor of Maddy’s and will feature a seafood-focused menu that will highlight purveyors from Long Island's North Fork and other local New York waterways. The beverage program from Milos Zica (Employees Only, Fandi Mata) will focus on martinis and an agave portfolio in an extensive cocktail program.

Carver 48, New York, NY (305 W 48th St, New York, NY) (Opening Spring 2026)

Carver 48 is the forthcoming modern steak house restaurant opening in Midtown this spring from Carver Road Hospitality, spearheaded by CEO Sean Christie and the team behind award-winning Carversteak Las Vegas (Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2023,2024, and 2025; Las Vegas Weekly’s “Best of Vegas” Best Steakhouse and more), Rosevale Cocktail Room, and Starchild Rooftop in New York. The menu from Executive Chef Daniel Ontiveros (previously of Joël Robuchon at The Mansion at MGM Grand, and Carver Road’s Carversteak in Las Vegas) will feature a robust steak program, alongside shareable small plates like Wagyu Cheesesteak Bites and an Everything Bagel Wedge Salad. The beverage program from Carver Road Hospitality’s Vice President of Beverage and Hospitality Culture, Francesco Lafranconi, will highlight freezer martinis and innovative cocktails inspired by traditional steakhouse flavors like chimichurri and béarnaise. The space is designed by David Rockwell of Rockwell Group (Coqodaq, Nobu, The EDITION), and blends the spirits of historic Theater District hangouts with the comfort of a neighborhood bistro, with leather booths, velvet drapery, and rich wood detailing.

Rewind NYC (Long Island City) (Opening Winter 2026)

Rewind NYC is a first-of-its-kind nightlife destination in NYC’s Long Island City, bringing a sophisticated approach to cocktails, dining and karaoke, all under one roof. Rooted in nostalgia and the rich diversity of the Asian diaspora interpreted through an Asian American lens, the dual-concept cocktail and karaoke lounge reimagines familiar Asian-inspired flavors with modern, playful twists. Its signature craft cocktails, like the Salted Egg Bun and Pocha 76, highlight this creative approach, as do standout dishes such as Taiwanese Corn Ribs, Jidori Egg Sando, Jjajang Bucatini, and more. Spanning over 9,000 square feet, the venue houses 12 dynamic private karaoke rooms with X different room themes – ranging from The Record Room to a vintage Hong Kong inspired lounge – all outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment for a fully immersive experience. Designed to engage all your senses, Rewind is a cultural hub where bold flavors, familiar sounds and shared celebrations come together to shape the next chapter of nightlife in LIC.

Lou & Bev's (Cobble Hill) (Opening Spring 2026)

The team behind Confidant is slated to open Lou & Bev's this Spring. An all-day concept, bakery by day, and pizza restaurant and wine bar by night, Lou & Bev's is set to arrive on the border of Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn. The space is helmed by Pastry Chef Mariah Neston (formerly of Le Rock and Major Food Group) and Chefs Brendan Kelley and Daniel Grossman (formerly of Roberta's), the young and accomplished team behind Brooklyn's Confidant.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy