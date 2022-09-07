Chef Spotlight: Chef Lamia Funti of LAMIA'S FISH MARKET on the Lower East Side

Lamia Funti was born in Spain and raised in both Spain and Morocco, Lamia's love for food flourished at a young age. She first studied Political Sciences and Law while singing Opera in Paris, but quickly moved to New York after that to pursue her culinary passion and launch her career as a restaurateur. With over 20 years of industry experience, Lamia attended the International Cooking School in New York City. She's the force behind Lamia's Fish Market and Mykonos Bleu and also opened a boutique hotel in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica called Igloo Beach Lodg

Broadwayworld Food and Wine had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Lamia Funti about her career, Lamia's Fish Market and more for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I didn't have much interest in cooking as a child. I was more interested in fashion and make-up. However, I did love to eat well. My father was a big foodie and used to take us to five-star restaurants when we were kids; we ate oysters, caviar, truffles and all that good stuff by the time we were 5.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My mentor is my mom. She's a wonderful cook. We grew up with a live-in chef in Morocco and couldn't wait for her day off so my mother would cook for us. That's what taught me that food is love and happiness. Her specialty is seafood, Iberian cuisine and Moroccan. On Sundays, for lunch, she would always cook paella, which is a tradition in my own family and one I moved to my hotel in Costa Rica where we have a Paella Party on Sundays.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My ethnicity has absolutely influenced my cooking. Moroccan and Spanish cuisine uses wholesome and fresh ingredients, with a lot of seafood and lots of vegetables, which is my main diet and the focus of my style of cooking. The person who has influenced me in New York is Eric Ripert. I remember when I went to Le Bernadin in my early 20s and was completely blown away by the simplicity yet complexity of his cuisine with the use of the freshest flavors. I was dabbling in my own kitchen but nothing serious, and that day I decided to start my culinary career. Eric Ripert is still my favorite chef and it is still a treat to go to Le Bernardin when I can run away from work.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I would say the ingredients are king in my style of cooking. We are always sourcing the freshest ingredients of the highest quality, and we work the dish in a way that supports and enhances the flavors of the focal point of the dish and as to not overpower them. Due to my Spanish and Moroccan background, I love to play with spices and bold flavors and, of course, a lot of seafood and veggies!

What is your favorite meal?

I love making paella, especially for a big group of people by a pool or garden. I also love making risotto since they are so versatile and are just a happy dish for me. I love cooking seafood. My favorite way of cooking fish is salt-baked because you don't need to add much to the fish. It's the best way to eat it for seafood lovers since it keeps all the moisture and preserves the taste of the ocean.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Lamia's Fish Market: a Fresh New Mediterranean Restaurant and Raw Bar from Lamia Funti, Ready to Lure You to the Heart of the East Village. Restaurateur Lamia Funti will pay homage to her coastal Mediterranean roots with the opening of Lamia's Fish Market, a seafood-centric eatery dishing out a menu of fresh offerings in a playful yet refined space that immerses diners in the indulgent depths below. Lamia is achieving her long-time dream by creating this new restaurant in a seductive setting, designed with women in mind. Lamia's Fish Market takes the feminine allure of seafood and gives it that Lower East Side edge. Each of the seven different dining experiences achieved a unique identity and feel, which is ideal for a romantic dinner for two, birthday parties or large private events.

Additionally, Chef Lamia is behind more businesses that our readers will like to know about!

Mykonos Bleu: Housed inside Hotel Hayden is Mykonos Blue, part of the Ethos Restaurant Empire, Kyma, Ethos, Pathos, BBG. Mykonos Bleu embodies the ambiance of the greek islands from the food to the restaurant's design, providing an ethnic dining experience that will stir memories of past vacations to Greece. Enjoying unique, bold tastes and flavors of our Authentic Greek Food will excite your taste buds as we bring you the finest imported cheese, wines, and oils from the backyards of Greece right to your palate.

Igloo Beach Lodge: Our hotel in Costa Rica consists of igloo cabins built using the airform method, whereby construction materials are assembled onto a mold and left to set. The resulting dome is a rock-solid monolith and uses 50 percent less energy to heat and cool than a conventionally built structure. Covered in tropical vegetation, the cabins harmonize beautifully with the surrounding fauna.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Lamia